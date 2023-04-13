EL CAMPO
April 11
Receipts: 457
Steers: (under 200) $206-$265; (200-300) $212-$270; (300-400) $202-$245; (400-500) $204-$248; (500-600) $205-$233 (600-700) $195-$219; (700 and over) $168-208.
Heifers: (under 200) $199-$210; (200-300) $202-$255; (300-400) $189-$258; (400-500) $180-$248; (500-600) $190-$221; (600-700) $179-$209; (700 and over) $162-$190.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $92-$104; lower dressing, $80-$85; thin, $55-$67.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $111-$125; low dressing, $95-$105.
Replacement cows: pairs, $1,060-$1,425.
HALLETTSVILLE
April 11
Cattle on Hand: 810
Compared to last week: The market was strong again, and calves sold $2-$6 higher. Packer cows sold $2 higher. Demand is strong.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $73-$106; utility and fat cows, $70-$102; light weight canner cows, $52-$72; poor and weak cows, $42-55.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $115-$127; utility and cutter bulls, $98-$115; light weight canner bulls, $88-$98.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $210-$300; (200-300) $220-$290; (300-400) $215-$295; (400-500) $210-$260; (500-600) $195-$245; (600-700) $178-$220; (700-800) $162-$192.5.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $190-$255; (200-300) $185-$260; (300-400) $190-$255; (400-500) $185-$245; (500-600) $180-$225; (600-700) $172-$205; (700-800) $155-$185.
Stocker cows: (Good cows and heifers) $1,300-$1,550; (medium) $900-$1,250; (medium cow and calf pairs) $1,000-$1,375.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $185-$270.