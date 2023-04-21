EL CAMPO
April 18
Receipts: 1,404
Steers: (under 200) $207-$250; (200-300) $229-$283; (300-400) $223-$290; (400-500) $204-$263; (500-600) $202-$243 (600-700) $192-$225; (700 and over) $158-217.
Heifers: (under 200) $163-$240; (200-300) $221-$278; (300-400) $200-$260; (400-500) $188-$240; (500-600) $181-$210; (600-700) $179-$217; (700 and over) $144-$178.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $87-$102; lower dressing, $66-$85; thin, $40-$57.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $111-$119; low dressing, $90-$104.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,100-$1,600; pairs, $1,500-$1,725.
HALLETTSVILLE
April 18
Cattle on Hand: 1,664
Compared to last week: The market was steady to strong. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $2 lower. Demand is strong.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $71-$100; utility and fat cows, $68-$96; light weight canner cows, $50-$70; poor and weak cows, $40-52.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $114-$124; utility and cutter bulls, $100-$114; light weight canner bulls, $92-$100.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $210-$290; (200-300) $220-$285; (300-400) $215-$300; (400-500) $210-$265; (500-600) $195-$245; (600-700) $185-$220; (700-800) $165-$200.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $190-$260; (200-300) $185-$260; (300-400) $190-$255; (400-500) $185-$250; (500-600) $180-$220; (600-700) $172-$205; (700-800) $155-$185.
Stocker cows: (Good cows and heifers) $1,000-$1,225; (medium) $800-$1,000; good cow and calf pairs) $1,600; ((medium cow and calf pairs) $900-$1,150.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $185-$265.
WHARTON
April 12
Receipts: 502
Steers: (200-300) $72-$274; (300-400) $100-$266; (400-500) $61-$246; (500-600) $68-$239; (600-700) $67-$200; (700 and up) $65-$188.
Heifers: (200-300) $91-$288; (300-400) $80-$246; (400-500) $119-$234; (500-600) $110-$211; (600-700) $130-$195; (700 and up) $104-$188.
Stocker cows: $410-$1,250; stocker pairs, $460-$1,150.
Packer cows: (600-800) $56-$68; (800 and up) $69-$100; packer bulls, (800 and up) $80-$125.