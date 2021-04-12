BEEVILLE
April 9
Cattle on hand: 906
Sheep and goats: 9; horses: 8
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $120-$195; (300-400) $127-$177; (400-500) $117-$172; (500-600) $108-$152; (600-700) $105-$145; and (700-800) $99-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $106-$165; (300-400) $114-$152; (400-500) $104-$150; (500-600) $99-$143; (600-700) $81-$137; and (700-800) $80-$107.
Slaughter cows: $30-$65; slaughter bulls, $60-$97; stocker cows, $39-$69; bred cows, $600-$1,150; pairs, $900-$1,550; horses, $50-$450.
CUERO
April 9
Cattle on hand: 1,968
Had 263 cows and 33 bulls Friday. The packer market was steady compared to previous weeks. The tops were slightly lower, due to larger than normal numbers heading to market all week after the Easter holiday.
The calf market was once again solid this week and remained in line with the previous sale. Demand remains strong across the board and particularly active on the heavier weights. Quality calves continue to sell at a premium, while plainer type cattle continue to be discounted.
Packer bulls: All weights, $72-$92.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$73; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 20 bred cows: $70-$83. Pairs (three), $1,150-$1,250.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $200; (200-249) $172-$192.50; (250-299) $158-$182; (300-350) $165-$188; (350-400) $150-$190; (400-450) $141-$174; (450-500) $141-$182; (500-550) $137-$165; (550-600) $138-$158; (600-700) $127-$151; (700-800) $118-$141.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $171-$245; (250-300) $153-$180; (300-350) $159-$197; (350-400) $153-$186; (400-450) $152-$186; (450-500) $140-$172; (500-600) $144-$166; (550-600) $135-$150; (600-700) $128-$158; (over 700) $112-$130.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $153-$184; (200-250) $139-$166; (250-300) $135-$166; (300-350) $137-$164; (350-400) $137-$158; (400-450) $136-$196; (450-500) $130-$160; (500-550) $130-$154; (550-600) $125-$156; (600-700) $112-$160; (over 700) $93-$144.
GONZALES
April 10
Receipts: 1,905 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $192-$200; (300-400) $180-$190; (400-500) $168-$175; (500-600) $145-$170; (600-700) $136-$142; (700-800) $128-$134.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $85-$110.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $163-$168; (300-400) $155-$160; (400-500) $143-$150; (500-600) $130-$139; and (600-700) $121-$126.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $51-$64; cutters, $68-$76; canners, $27-$39; low yielding fat cows, $59-$69.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $84-$93; light weights and medium quality bulls, $74-$84. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,400.
KARNES CITY
April 10
Cattle on hand: 695
Market was steady on quality calves. Packers stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $170-$225; (300-400) $155-$185; (400-500) $150-$165; (500-600) $140-$155; (600-700) $132-$144; (700 and up) $125-$138.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$170; (300-400) $130-$152; (400-500) $130-$160; (500-600) $125-$152; (600-700) $115-$135; (700 and up) $90-$110.
Long bull yearling: $100-$120; Long heifer yearling: $85-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $775-$975, Pairs $1,100-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $58-$72, No. 2 $44-$55, and Bulls $84-$95.
Goats and other (per head): 197 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $145-$230; (50-100) $175-$380. Nannies: $175-$285. Billies: $285-$370. Sheep: $140-$195. Lambs: $165-$285. Rams: $245-$380.
KARNES COUNTY
April 8
Cattle on hand: 811. Market was steady/softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $171-$205; (300-400) $161-$188; (400-500) $155-$187.50; (500-600) $146-$165; (600-700) $132-$154; (700-800) $130-$138.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $156-$170; (300-400) $143-$165; (400-500) $140-$167.50; (500-600) $134-$161; (600-700) $116-$137; (700-800) $104-$116.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $935-$1,075; plain, $700-$850; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,110-$1,425; plain, $800-$1,000.
Packer cows: High $68-$73; medium $59-$63; low, $40-$47.
Packer bulls: High $88-$93.50; medium $78-$83; low, $66-$71.
