BEEVILLE
April 14
Cattle on hand: 554
Sheep and goats: 11
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/good.
Steers: (200-300) $110-$265 (300-400) $180-$265; (400-500) $172-$260; (500-600) $177-$239; (600-700) $156-$219; and (700-800) $148-$179.
Heifers: (200-300) $164-$270; (300-400) $162-$228; (400-500) $162-$220; (500-600) $162-$220; (600-700) $142-$186; and (700-800) $134-$185.
Slaughter cows: $49-$117; slaughter bulls, $62-$127; stocker cows, $83-$145; bred cows, $650-$1,850; pairs, $990-$2,025.
CUERO
April 14
Cattle on hand: 1,536
There were 243 cows and 29 bulls. The packer market was a little higher. Top packer cow was $111, while the top packer bull was $128.
The calf market was higher with the average price $4.60 higher. Demand is strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $93-$128.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $85-$111; light and weak, $30-$50.
Palpated: 18 bred cows: $100-$130; 4 pairs: $1,125-$1,375.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $217-$260; (350-400) $216-$274; (400-450) $226-$270; (450-500) $217-$250; (500-550) $215-$248; (550-600) $203-$236; (600-700) $191-$213; (700-800) $171-$194.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $234-$286; (250-300) $248-$295; (300-350) $224-$284; (350-400) $221-$268; (400-450) $219-$280; (450-500) $209-$260; (500-550) $207-$248; (550-600) $200-$240; (600-700) $189-$218; (over 700) $153-$196.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $228-$268; (250-300) $207-$278; (300-350) $223-$260; (350-400) $203-$258; (400-450) $196-$234; (450-500) $192-$260; (500-550) $186-$216; (550-600) $182-$205; (600-700) $165-$200; (over 700) $147-$178.
GONZALES
April 15
Receipts: 953 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $3 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $250-$270; (300-400) $252-$285; (400-500) $238-$263; (500-600) $215-$240; (600-700) $191-$205; (700-800) $172-$188.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$115.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $235-$260; (300-400) $220-$230; (400-500) $199-$238; (500-600) $191-$197; and (600-700) $173-$187.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $63-$83; cutters, $92-$110; canners, $45-$72; high yielding fat cows, $84-$82.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $119-$124; light weights and medium quality bulls, $105-$115.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,150. Pairs, $850-$1,900.