WHARTON

April 15

Receipts: 457

Steers: (200-300) $83-$193; (300-400) $72-$175; (400-500) $75-$160; (500-600) $60-$149; (600-700) $73-$136.

Heifers: (200-300) $105-$170; (300-400) $121-$150; (400-500) $69-$141; (500-600) $81-$134; (600-700) $76-$137.

Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$47; (800 and up) $48-$60; packer bulls, (800 and up) $56-$91.

EL CAMPO

April 14

Receipts: 318

Steers: (under 200) $160-$185; (200-300) $159-$180; (300-400) $141-$163; (400-500) $138-$155; (500-600) $122-$148; (over 600) $114-$140.

Heifers: (under 200) $130-$165; (200-300) $138-$158; (300-400) $126-$145; (400-500) $122-$150; (500-600) $113-$126; (over 600) $104-$123.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $61-$71; lower dressing, $40-$50; thin, $25-$35.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $84-$92; low dressing, $60-$70.

Replacement cows: Bred, $80-$90.

HALLETTSVILLE

April 14

Cattle on Hand: 1,022

Week ago: 649

Compared to last week: The market this week was fully steady overall. There were instances of $2 higher to $2 lower, but overall average was dead even with last week.

Packer cows and bulls sold $5 to $7 higher on about 180 head total.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $53-$78; utility and fat cows, $52-$78; light weight canner cows, $38-$53; poor and weak cows, $25-$38.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $87-$94; utility and cutter bulls, $79-$88; light weight canner bulls, $68-$78.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $125-$180; (200-300) $153-$187.50; (300-400) $140-$172.50; (400-500) $132-$157.50; (500-600) $124-$147.50; (600-700) $110-$132; (700-800) $100-$120.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $120-$178; (200-300) $120-$146; (300-400) $115-$145; (400-500) $110-$142.50; (500-600) $108-$127.50; (600-700) $100-$120; (700-800) $90-$117.

