CUERO
April 17
Cattle on hand: 835
Had 157 cows and 25 bulls. The packer market continued to be high as expected. Tops on packer bulls reached a new high for the year as two brought $100/cwt. Top packer cow was $79/cwt.
The calf market surprisingly looked to be a little stronger on the top end of qualities. Buyers are all present and demand is good particularly on calves to go out on grass. So much uncertainty in the country that it is difficult to plan marketing but today was very encouraging.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$100.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$79; light and weak, $20-$50.
Palpated: 1 bred cow: $37; pairs (one): $1,275.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $136-$160; (300-350) $154-$170; (350-400) $125-$140; (400-450) $150-$159; (450-500) $140-$162; (500-550) $137-$160; (550-600) $133-$150; (600-700) $121-$133; (700-800) $114-$118.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $155-$182; (250-300) $153-$182; (300-350) $153-$173; (350-400) $136-$162; (400-450) $147-$164; (450-500) $136-$159; (500-550) $122-$150; (550-600) $124-$147; (600-700) $108-$126; (over 700) $100-$112.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $137-$162; (200-250) $133-$170; (250-300) $126-$152; (300-350) $124-$162; (350-400) $127-$135; (400-450) $127-$137; (450-500) $131-$157; (500-550) $120-$135; (550-600) $113-$124; (600-700) $109-$116.
KARNES COUNTY
April 16
Cattle on hand: 262. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $149-$170; (300-400) $147-$171; (400-500) $144-$168; (500-600) $136-$157; (600-700) $116-$132; (700-800) $107-$122.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $141-$150; (300-400) $136-$150; (400-500) $132-$143; (500-600) $119-$136; (600-700) $114-$185; (700-800) $127-$170.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $860-$1,010; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,160-$1,225.
Packer cows: High $66-$71; medium $54-$60; low, $31-$38.
Packer bulls: High $87-$91; medium $75-$81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.