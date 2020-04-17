CUERO

April 17

Cattle on hand: 835

Had 157 cows and 25 bulls. The packer market continued to be high as expected. Tops on packer bulls reached a new high for the year as two brought $100/cwt. Top packer cow was $79/cwt.

The calf market surprisingly looked to be a little stronger on the top end of qualities. Buyers are all present and demand is good particularly on calves to go out on grass. So much uncertainty in the country that it is difficult to plan marketing but today was very encouraging.

Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$100.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$79; light and weak, $20-$50.

Palpated: 1 bred cow: $37; pairs (one): $1,275.

Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $136-$160; (300-350) $154-$170; (350-400) $125-$140; (400-450) $150-$159; (450-500) $140-$162; (500-550) $137-$160; (550-600) $133-$150; (600-700) $121-$133; (700-800) $114-$118.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $155-$182; (250-300) $153-$182; (300-350) $153-$173; (350-400) $136-$162; (400-450) $147-$164; (450-500) $136-$159; (500-550) $122-$150; (550-600) $124-$147; (600-700) $108-$126; (over 700) $100-$112.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $137-$162; (200-250) $133-$170; (250-300) $126-$152; (300-350) $124-$162; (350-400) $127-$135; (400-450) $127-$137; (450-500) $131-$157; (500-550) $120-$135; (550-600) $113-$124; (600-700) $109-$116.

KARNES COUNTY

April 16

Cattle on hand: 262. Market steady compared to last week.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $149-$170; (300-400) $147-$171; (400-500) $144-$168; (500-600) $136-$157; (600-700) $116-$132; (700-800) $107-$122.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $141-$150; (300-400) $136-$150; (400-500) $132-$143; (500-600) $119-$136; (600-700) $114-$185; (700-800) $127-$170.

Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $860-$1,010; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,160-$1,225.

Packer cows: High $66-$71; medium $54-$60; low, $31-$38.

Packer bulls: High $87-$91; medium $75-$81.

