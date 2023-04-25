BEEVILLE
April 21
Cattle on hand: 537
Horses: 3
Sheep and goats: 9
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $145-$280 (300-400) $180-$280; (400-500) $180-$260; (500-600) $178-$240; (600-700) $162-$221; and (700-800) $148-$188.
Heifers: (200-300) $138-$235; (300-400) $137-$215; (400-500) $147-$245; (500-600) $165-$213; (600-700) $140-$186; and (700-800) $129-$180.
Slaughter cows: $60-$92; slaughter bulls, $79-$116; bred cows, $550-$975; horses, $150-$335.
CUERO
April 21
Cattle on hand: 1,200
There were 170 cows and 18 bulls. The packer market was steady. Top packer cow was $108, while the top packer bull was $124.
The calf market was steady to higher. Demand is strong and active.
Packer bulls: All weights, $85-$124.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $60-$108; light and weak, $30-$50.
Palpated: 8 bred cows: $82-$120; 2 pairs: $1,450-$1,750.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $251-$266; (250-299) $268-$285; (300-350) $233-$285; (350-400) $232-$261; (400-450) $223-$264; (450-500) $203-$255; (500-550) $190-$245; (550-600) $198-$238; (600-700) $181-$212; (700-800) $180-$200.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $233-$270; (250-300) $230-$280; (300-350) $231-$285; (350-400) $225-$276; (400-450) $195-$265; (450-500) $209-$256; (500-550) $207-$242; (550-600) $197-$226; (600-700) $189-$203; (over 700) $170-$197.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $207-$265; (200-250) $232-$254; (250-300) $223-$262; (300-350) $213-$260; (350-400) $200-$230; (400-450) $192-$224; (450-500) $192-$248; (500-550) $193-$236; (550-600) $187-$206; (600-700) $174-$204; (over 700) $167-$181.
GONZALES
April 22
Receipts: 862 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $250-$270; (300-400) $252-$285; (400-500) $238-$263; (500-600) $215-$240; (600-700) $191-$205; (700-800) $172-$188.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$115.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $235-$260; (300-400) $210-$230; (400-500) $207-$238; (500-600) $193-$197; and (600-700) $173-$187.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $72-$83; cutters, $84-$93; canners, $45-$74; high yielding fat cows, $83-$87.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $119-$124; light weights and medium quality bulls, $105-$115.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,150. Pairs, $850-$1,900.