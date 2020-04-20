BEEVILLE

April 17

Cattle on hand: 458

Sheep and goats: 33; horses: 2

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active. The market was steady to stronger in places. Quality cattle are selling at a high.

Steers: (200-300) $126-$182; (300-400) $119-$172; (400-500) $106-$164; (500-600) $105-$152; (600-700) $97-$133; and (700-800) $81-$121.

Heifers: (200-300) $100-$180; (300-400) $100-$153; (400-500) $95-$144; (500-600) $84-$132; (600-700) $79-$110; and (700-800) $59-$86.

Slaughter cows: $28-$69; slaughter bulls, $55-$88; stocker cows, $58-$74; bred cows, $700-$1,010; pairs, $660-$1,225; horses, $375-$850.

GONZALES

April 18

Receipts: 854 cattle

Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to firm. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $3 higher.

Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $172-$185; (300-400) $162-$175; (400-500) $158-$163; (500-600) $128-$150; (600-700) $110-$124; (700-800) $95-$101.

Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$100.

Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $139-$165; (300-400) $135-$138; (400-500) $125-$130; (500-600) $108-$120; and (600-700) $88-$106.

Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $48-$55; cutters, $61-$69; canners, $30-$36; low yielding fat cows, $61-$67.

Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $84-$95; light weights and medium quality bulls, $66-$80. Stocker cows, $525-$1,100. Pairs, $750-$1,200.

KARNES CITY

April 18

Cattle on hand: 141

Market strengthening on all calves. Packers stronger.

Steers: (200-300) $145-$160; (300-400) $140-$160; (400-500) $145-$165; (500-600) $130-$140; (600-700) $125-$135; (700 and up) $115-$125.

Heifers: (200-300) $120-$150; (300-400) $130-$150; (400-500) $130-$145; (500-600) $125-$140; (600-700) $120-$125; (700 and up) $95-$115.

Long bull yearling: $100-$122. Long heifer yearling: $95-$110.

Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $775-$850, Pairs $1,000-$1,150; Packer cows: No. 1 $58-$78, No. 2 $40-$54, and Bulls $78-$96.

Goats and other (per head): 80 on hand

Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$150; (50-100) $130-$260. Nannies: $145-$185. Billies: $180-$325. Sheep: $100-$205. Lambs: $115-$260. Rams: $125-$375.

