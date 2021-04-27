CUERO
April 23
Cattle on hand: 1,577
Had 273 cows and 20 bulls Friday. The packer market was a little stronger over last week. This market is holding up well in the face of huge numbers coming to market due to drought.
The calf market was once again lower across the board as drought concerns are weighing heavily on this market. Overall averages are $6.50 lower than previous week. Drought conditions are taking their toll.
Packer bulls: All weights, $72-$95.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$72; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 11 bred cows: $74-$87. Pairs (two): $600-$710.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $143-$150; (250-299) $142-$168; (300-350) $145-$162; (350-400) $141-$172; (400-450) $137-$174; (450-500) $128-$164; (500-550) $125-$146; (550-600) $124-$138; (600-700) $116-$136; (700-800) $118-$124.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $143-$168; (250-300) $146-$176; (300-350) $138-$170; (350-400) $137-$164; (400-450) $127-$152; (450-500) $131-$160; (500-600) $126-$146; (550-600) $121-$134; (600-700) $109-$125; (over 700) $95-$119.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $138-$160; (200-250) $131-$144; (250-300) $128-$156; (300-350) $124-$150; (350-400) $126-$170; (400-450) $120-$165; (450-500) $119-$150; (500-550) $117-$136; (550-600) $113-$136; (600-700) $98-$120; (over 700) $89-$122.
GONZALES
April 24
Receipts: 1,049 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 calves and yearlings sold $5 to $8 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold considerably lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $180-$185; (300-400) $175-$178; (400-500) $153-$168; (500-600) $136-$149; (600-700) $124-$132; (700-800) $115-$123.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $163-$168; (300-400) $145-$160; (400-500) $126-$138; (500-600) $114-$125; and (600-700) $112-$123.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $51-$64; cutters, $68-$74; canners, $27-$39; low yielding fat cows, $58-$68.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $84-$94; light weights and medium quality bulls, $74-$84. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,400.
KARNES CITY
April 24
Cattle on hand: 747
Market was steady on quality calves. Packers stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$185; (300-400) $145-$175; (400-500) $135-$150; (500-600) $130-$145; (600-700) $126-$135; (700 and up) $118-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$150; (300-400) $125-$150; (400-500) $125-$155; (500-600) $120-$132; (600-700) $110-$132; (700 and up) $95-$105.
Long bull yearling: $105-$115; Long heifer yearling: $85-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$975, Pairs $1,225-$1,350; Packer cows: No. 1 $62-$80, No. 2 $48-$56, and Bulls $85-$95.
Goats and other (per head): 240 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $110-$185; (50-100) $190-$320. Nannies: $215-$390. Billies: $250-$380. Sheep: $130-$260. Lambs: $160-$245. Rams: $220-$360.
KARNES COUNTY
April 22
Cattle on hand: 737. Market was steady/softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $160-$190; (300-400) $146-$168; (400-500) $136-$166; (500-600) $131-$151; (600-700) $119-$132; (700-800) $117-$130.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $154-$161; (300-400) $131-$158; (400-500) $126-$149; (500-600) $121-$144; (600-700) $109-$126; (700-800) $98-$117.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $750-$850; plain, $575-$700; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $750-$850.
Packer cows: High $68-$74; medium $59-$63; low, $40-$47.
Packer bulls: High $83-$87; medium $75-$78; low, $66-$71.
