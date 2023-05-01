BEEVILLE
April 28
Cattle on hand: 256
Horses: 3
Sheep and goats: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $153-$220 (300-400) $180-$250; (400-500) $164-$245; (500-600) $153-$234; (600-700) $153-$210; and (700-800) $148-$193.
Heifers: (200-300) $164-$205; (300-400) $132-$225; (400-500) $147-$213; (500-600) $158-$205; (600-700) $151-$192; and (700-800) $112-$170.
Slaughter cows: $60-$98; slaughter bulls, $69-$12; stocker cows, $78-$124; bred cows, $500-$995; horses, $200-$300.
CUERO
April 28
Cattle on hand: 899
There were 163 cows and 31 bulls. The packer market was steady. The calf market was steady. Strong demand continues.
Packer bulls: All weights, $93-$125.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $85-$100; light and weak, $30-$50.
Palpated: 37 bred cows: $110-$158; 1 pairs: $1,150.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $249-$250; (250-299) $252-$274; (300-350) $249-$290; (350-400) $222-$242; (400-450) $214-$260; (450-500) $214-$254; (500-550) $210-$238; (550-600) $201-$244; (600-700) $191-$215; (700-800) $163-$197.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $232-$270; (250-300) $230-$285; (300-350) $212-$230; (350-400) $229-$270; (400-450) $223-$260; (450-500) $219-$250; (500-550) $202-$238; (550-600) $201-$232; (600-700) $187-$210; (over 700) $164-$190.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $219-$265; (200-250) $228-$250; (250-300) $223-$270; (300-350) $206-$244; (350-400) $201-$234; (400-450) $206-$250; (450-500) $186-$214; (500-550) $185-$225; (550-600) $187-$206; (600-700) $177-$199; (over 700) $155-$181.
GONZALES
April 29
Receipts: 559 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $250-$270; (300-400) $267-$295; (400-500) $255-$261; (500-600) $215-$242; (600-700) $205-$211; (700-800) $172-$188.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$115.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $235-$260; (300-400) $210-$230; (400-500) $209-$238; (500-600) $201-$205; and (600-700) $181-$195.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $72-$85; cutters, $92-$106; canners, $52-$74; high yielding fat cows, $85-$91.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $119-$122; light weights and medium quality bulls, $105-$115.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,700. Pairs, $1,100-$2,600.
KARNES CITY
April 22
Cattle on hand: 287
Steer and heifer market was steady across the board. Feeder cattle between 500 and 650 pounds saw a nice demand this week. The market was $2-$4 higher on some cattle.
Packer cows and bulls remained steady to a few dollars cheaper.
Steers: (200-300) $225-$250; (300-400) $210-$265; (400-500) $215-$255; (500-600) $200-$245; (600-700) $188-$212; (700 and up) $155-$175.
Heifers: (200-300) $200-$245; (300-400) $195-$250; (400-500) $186-$226; (500-600) $184-$204; (600-700) $160-$185; (700 and up) $140-$150.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $725-$1,100, Pairs $1,400-$1,750; Packer cows: No. 1 $89-$101, No. 2 $60-$88, and Bulls $90-$126.
Goats and other (per head): 255 on hand
Kid goats:(price per head) (25-50) $60-$75; (50-100) $100-$150. Nannies: $125-$300. Billies: $150-$275. Sheep: $100-$200. Lambs: $100-$175. Rams: $175-$400.