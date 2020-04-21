EDNA

April 20

Receipts: 608

Steers: (200-300) $118-$188; (300-400) $60-$152; (400-500) $50-$156; (500-600) $89-$155; (600-700) $90-$131; and (700 and up) $70-$122.

Heifers: (200-300) $90-$182; (300-400) $72-$150; (400-500) $100-$145; (500-600) $103-$149; (600-700) $80-$115; (700 and up) $42-$100.

Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$46; and (800 and up) $47-$67. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $53-$95.

NIXON

April 20

Volume: 654; cows: 129; bulls: 8

Steers: (200-300) $131-$178; (300-400) $133-$176; (400-500) $117-$170; (500-600) $113-$148; (600-700) $108-$133; (700-800) $101-$118.

Heifers: (200-300) $130-$165; (300-400) $121-$149; (400-500) $117-$155; (500-600) $106-$134; (600-700) $97-$116; (700-800) $91-$113.

Slaughter cows: $25-$75; slaughter bulls, $65-$90; stocker cows, $650-$1,125; pairs, $650-$1,075.

