EL CAMPO
April 25
Receipts: 855
Steers: (under 200) $234-$275; (200-300) $246-$292; (300-400) $227-$277; (400-500) $205-$268; (500-600) $204-$239 (600-700) $186-$218; (700 and over) $168-202.
Heifers: (under 200) $207-$250; (200-300) $180-$263; (300-400) $204-$250; (400-500) $205-$240; (500-600) $187-$215; (600-700) $175-$197; (700 and over) $164-$193.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $87-$102; lower dressing, $66-$85; thin, $40-$57.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $90-$108; low dressing, $75-$85; thin, $50-$97.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,100-$1,350; pairs, $950-$1,450.
HALLETTSVILLE
April 25
Cattle on Hand: 1,316
Compared to last week: The market was steady to strong. Packer cows and bulls sold steady. Demand is extremely good.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $71-$98; utility and fat cows, $68-$94; light weight canner cows, $50-$70; poor and weak cows, $40-52.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $114-$119; utility and cutter bulls, $100-$114; light weight canner bulls, $92-$100.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $210-$295; (200-300) $230-$295; (300-400) $220-$290; (400-500) $210-$265; (500-600) $195-$240; (600-700) $185-$215; (700-800) $168-$197.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $190-$265; (200-300) $185-$265; (300-400) $190-$255; (400-500) $185-$240; (500-600) $180-$220; (600-700) $172-$197.50; (700-800) $158-$185.
Stocker cows: (Good cows and heifers) $1,400-$2,700; (medium) $800-$1,250; good cow and calf pairs) $2,200-$3,400; ((medium cow and calf pairs) $1,150-$1,800.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $185-$275.
WHARTON
April 24
Receipts: 527
Steers: (200-300) $174-$280; (300-400) $70-$222; (400-500) $85-$250; (500-600) $60-$239; (600-700) $69-$227; (700 and up) $81-$198.
Heifers: (200-300) $192-$280; (300-400) $70-$232; (400-500) $185-$243; (500-600) $168-$218; (600-700) $115-$220; (700 and up) $160-$185.
Stocker cows: $370-$800; stocker pairs, $930-$1,150.
Packer cows: (600-800) $41-$65; (800 and up) $66-$102; packer bulls, (800 and up) $81-$118.