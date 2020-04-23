EL CAMPO

April 21

Receipts: 241

Steers: (under 200) $160-$175; (200-300) $155-$168; (300-400) $145-$165; (400-500) $134-$155; (500-600) $131-$146; (over 600) $117-$130.

Heifers: (under 200) $145-$165; (200-300) $146-$153; (300-400) $144-$160; (400-500) $132-$148; (500-600) $120-$126; (over 600) $105-$118.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $62-$75; lower dressing, $45-$55; thin, $25-$35.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $88-$97; low dressing, $70-$80.

HALLETTSVILLE

April 21

Cattle on Hand: 1,425

Week ago: 1,022; Year ago: 1,132

Compared to last week: The market this week was fully steady overall. Instances of $2 higher to $2 lower, but the average of all calves was dead even with last week. Better quality classes continue to see best demand.

Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 lower on about 225 head total.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $51-$70; utility and fat cows, $48-$71; light weight canner cows, $35-$48; poor and weak cows, $25-$37.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $88-$96; utility and cutter bulls, $79-$88; light weight canner bulls, $68-$78.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $145-$210; (200-300) $152-$185; (300-400) $142-$175; (400-500) $132-$162.50; (500-600) $124-$152.50; (600-700) $110-$132.50; (700-800) $104- $125.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $135-$167.50; (200-300) $126-$157.50; (300-400) $122-$145; (400-500) $118-$142.50; (500-600) $110-$134; (600-700) $100-$118; (700-800) $90-$114.

Replacement heifers (350-700) $130-$205.

Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: good $900-$1,100; medium $625-$875; cows and calf pairs: good $1,025-$1,275; medium $825-$1,000.

WHARTON

April 22

Receipts: 646

Steers: (200-300) $79-$208; (300-400) $50-$170; (400-500) $44-$150; (500-600) $80-$140; (600-700) $98-$129; (700 and up) $82-$118.

Heifers: (200-300) $47-$204; (300-400) $68-$154; (400-500) $60-$146; (500-600) $60-$129; (600-700) $70-$127; (700 and up) $82-$116.

Stocker cows: $450-$950.

Packer cows: (600-800) $28-$50; (800 and up) $51-$67; packer bulls, (800 and up) $71-$99.

