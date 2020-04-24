CUERO
April 24
Cattle on hand: 1,1675
Had 343 cows and 19 bulls. The packer market turned lower this week by about $6 to $9 on cows and $4 to $5 on bulls. Plants have been limiting their operating hours to protect workers. This has caused a backlog in getting cows and bulls processed.
The calf market despite last week’s major price increase has gone down, almost as much as it was up last week as the virus toll continues. Packing plants are having to reduce work schedules to protect employees that are not already staying at home taking precautions to not spread the virus. Thus a shortage of available labor is being experienced. Today the market declined similar to the packer market. Overall the tops are off $5 to $7 while the average is $4 to $6.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$95.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$70; light and weak, $20-$50.
Palpated: 4 bred cows: $72-$82; pairs (three): $900-$1,275.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $135-$150; (300-350) $136-$145; (350-400) $127-$140; (400-450) $148-$153; (450-500) $142-$158; (500-550) $137-$153; (550-600) $134-$140; (600-700) $114-$131; (700-800) $107-$120.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $151-$184; (250-300) $153-$174; (300-350) $140-$164; (350-400) $138-$150; (400-450) $141-$150; (450-500) $133-$148; (500-550) $125-$147; (550-600) $127-$140; (600-700) $108-$118; (over 700) $104-$109.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $136-$212.50; (200-250) $133-$160; (250-300) $124-$170; (300-350) $125-$135; (350-400) $125-$138; (400-450) $111-$129; (450-500) $114-$128; (500-550) $110-$126; (550-600) $109-$119; (600-700) $98-$110.
KARNES COUNTY
April 23
Cattle on hand: 613. Market steady compared to last week. Packers softer.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $146-$163; (300-400) $140-$165; (400-500) $139-$157; (500-600) $126-$149; (600-700) $118-$129; (700-800) $106-$111.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $142-$150; (300-400) $126-$154; (400-500) $126-$154; (500-600) $113-$137; (600-700) $104-$128; (700-800) $99-$116.
Stocker cows: stocker pairs: good, $1,250-$1,490; plain, $935-$1,100.
Packer cows: High $64-$70; medium $51-$58; low, $31-$38.
Packer bulls: High $89-$93; medium $77-$82.
