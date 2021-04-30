EL CAMPO
April 27
Receipts: 389
Steers: (under 200) $155-$220; (200-300) $137-$153; (300-400) $135-$155; (400-500) $129-$150; (500-600) $125-$145; (over 600) $112-$125.
Heifers: (under 200) $150-$180; (200-300) $147-$160; (300-400) $126-$154; (400-500) $121-$138; (500-600) $113-$134; (over 600) $111-$133.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $65-$75; lower dressing, $48-$55; thin, $20-$30.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $90-$98; low dressing, $75-$88.
HALLETTSVILLE
April 27
Cattle on Hand: 1,818
Week ago: 2,013; Year ago: 1,400
Compared to last week: The market this week was mixed ranging $2 higher to $3 lower. Overall average was $1.50 lower than last week. Best demand continues to be seen on the better kinds. Plainer types remain slow.
Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 higher on about 325 head total. Stocker cows and pairs sold a little weaker due to dry conditions on about 100 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $50-$76; utility and fat cows, $48-$72; light weight canner cows, $35-$47; poor and weak cows, $28-$38.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $89-$98; utility and cutter bulls, $80-$89; light weight canner bulls, $72-$80.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $155-$185; (200-300) $145-$180; (300-400) $140-$180; (400-500) $135-$175; (500-600) $128-$165; (600-700) $116-$136; (700-800) $105-$130.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $145-$180; (200-300) $130-$157.50; (300-400) $125-$155; (400-500) $120-$150; (500-600) $115-$142.50; (600-700) $105-$122.50; (700-800) $95-$115.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $130-$205.
Stocker cows: good, $900-$1,125; medium, $650-$875. Stocker pairs: good, $1,125-$1,400; medium, $800-$1,100.
KARNES COUNTY
April 29
Cattle on hand: 617. Market was cheaper compared to last week. Packers were steady.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $138-$182.50; (300-400) $137-$180; (400-500) $132-$155; (500-600) $127-$145; (600-700) $118-$135; (700-800) $113-$121.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $149-$161; (300-400) $134-$162; (400-500) $124-$146; (500-600) $116-$133; (600-700) $98-$114; (700-800) $94-$105.
Stocker pairs: good, $750-$900.
Packer cows: High $68-$75; medium $59-$63; low, $40-$47.
Packer bulls: High $89-$94; medium $75-$78; low, $66-$71.
WHARTON
April 28
Receipts: 1,115
Steers: (200-300) $97-$190; (300-400) $50-$170; (400-500) $77-$169; (500-600) $29-$152; (600-700) $79-$136; (700 and up) $46-$124.
Heifers: (200-300) $110-$160; (300-400) $50-$156; (400-500) $44-$162; (500-600) $36-$192; (600-700) $65-$141; (700 and up) $42-$124.
Stocker cows: $410-$975. Stocker pairs: $800-$1,125.
Packer cows: (600-800) $38-$53; (800 and up) $54-$74; packer bulls, (800 and up) $63-$98.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.