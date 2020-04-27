BEEVILLE

April 24

Cattle on hand: 357

Trends: The market was steady to active in most weights of cattle. Cows and bulls were steady to last week’s market.

Steers: (200-300) $132-$195; (300-400) $113-$160; (400-500) $102-$152; (500-600) $98-$146; (600-700) $92-$131; and (700-800) $76-$112.

Heifers: (200-300) $115-$190; (300-400) $103-$140; (400-500) $93-$133; (500-600) $85-$118; (600-700) $74-$105; and (700-800) $55-$80.

Slaughter cows: $28-$69; slaughter bulls, $55-$88; stocker cows, $58-$72; bred cows, $700-$910; pairs, $970-$1,200.

GONZALES

April 25

Receipts: 1,096 cattle

Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $6 to $10 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold substantially lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.

Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $155-$170; (300-400) $145-$150; (400-500) $130-$140; (500-600) $123-$127; (600-700) $106-$118; (700-800) $95-$101.

Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$90.

Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $135-$145; (300-400) $128-$131; (400-500) $118-$125; (500-600) $108-$120; and (600-700) $88-$106.

Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $48-$55; cutters, $60-$70; canners, $25-$34; low yielding fat cows, $61-$65.

Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $84-$94; light weights and medium quality bulls, $66-$80. Stocker cows, $525-$1,100. Pairs, $750-$1,200.

KARNES CITY

April 25

Cattle on hand: 289

Market was steady on all calves. Packers stronger.

Steers: (200-300) $145-$160; (300-400) $140-$155; (400-500) $135-$152; (500-600) $128-$140; (600-700) $120-$135; (700 and up) $110-$118.

Heifers: (200-300) $130-$150; (300-400) $120-$135; (400-500) $120-$125; (500-600) $115-$125; (600-700) $110-$120; (700 and up) $90-$110.

Long bull yearling: $100-$115. Long heifer yearling: $85-$105.

Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $800-$875, Pairs $1,000-$1,150; Packer cows: No. 1 $62-$71, No. 2 $45-$55, and Bulls $76-$100.

Goats and other (per head): 125 on hand

Kid goats: (25-50) $90-$150; (50-100) $145-$220. Nannies: $135-$220. Billies: $180-$325. Sheep: $150-$230. Lambs: $175-$260. Rams: $115-$375.

