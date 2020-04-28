EDNA

April 27

Receipts: 688

Steers: (200-300) $54-$153; (300-400) $69-$156; (400-500) $90-$149; (500-600) $84-$140; (600-700) $90-$120; and (700 and up) $61-$116.

Heifers: (200-300) $50-$150; (300-400) $50-$141; (400-500) $85-$150; (500-600) $70-$139; (600-700) $50-$106; (700 and up) $60-$103.

Stocker cows: $450-$800.

Packer cows: (600-800) $24-$53; and (800 and up) $54-$70. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $53-$92.

NIXON

April 27

Volume: 1,006; cows: 194; bulls: 28

Steers: (200-300) $119-$145; (300-400) $124-$158; (400-500) $117-$146; (500-600) $111-$137; (600-700) $103-$127; (700-800) $95-$114.

Heifers: (200-300) $124-$144; (300-400) $116-$145; (400-500) $107-$134; (500-600) $99-$200; (600-700) $90-$113; (700-800) $80-$108.

Slaughter cows: $25-$75; slaughter bulls, $68-$89; stocker cows, $460-$1,100; pairs, $610-$1,035.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.