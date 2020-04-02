EL CAMPO

March 31

Receipts: 326

Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady. Cows and bulls were steady to $7 lower.

Steers: (under 200) $135-$170; (200-300) $146-$178; (300-400) $145-$170; (400-500) $146-$170; (500-600) $137-$156; (over 600) $124-$136.

Heifers: (under 200) $115-$150; (200-300) $126-$145; (300-400) $124-$145; (400-500) $124-$144; (500-600) $125-$145; (over 600) $115-$128.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $50-$64; lower dressing, $42-$50; thin, $20-$30.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $70-$82; low dressing, $65-$75.

Replacement cows: Pairs, $900-$950.

HALLETTSVILLE

March 31

Cattle on Hand: 1,454

Week ago: 1,022; Year ago: 1,369

Compared to last week: The market was a little weaker this week. Better quality classes of calves sold mostly steady to $2 lower while No. 2 and plainer kinds sold $3 to $6 lower. A lot of uncertainty in all markets.

Packer cows and bulls lost last week’s increase selling $10 to $15 lower on about 375 head total.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $52-$66; utility and fat cows, $50-$65; light weight canner cows, $34-$49; poor and weak cows, $25-$36.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $88-$99; utility and cutter bulls, $76-$88; light weight canner bulls, $64-$75.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $162-$197.50; (200-300) $156-$195; (300-400) $152-$187.50; (400-500) $138-$177.50; (500-600) $132-$162.50; (600-700) $115-$145; (700-800) $104-$125.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $135-$167.50; (200-300) $130-$158; (300-400) $128-$157.50; (400-500) $125-$145; (500-600) $114-$132; (600-700) $110-$127.50; (700-800) $100-$120.

Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: medium $550-$675; cows and calf pairs: good $950-$1,200; medium $675-$925.

WHARTON

April 1

Receipts: 581

Steers: (200-300) $62-$222; (300-400) $20-$170; (400-500) $42-$174; (500-600) $72-$142; (600-700) $47-$131; (700 and up) $34-$120.

Heifers: (200-300) $50-$212; (300-400) $25-$162; (400-500) $40-$180; (500-600) $29-$135; (600-700) $50-$128.

Stocker cows: $700-$800.

Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$43; (800 and up) $44-$60; packer bulls, (800 and up) $51-$72.

