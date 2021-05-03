BEEVILLE
April 30
Cattle on hand: 740
Sheep and goats: 10; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/lower. Looked like the market was steady but some classes and weights were 2 to 5 cents lower.
Steers: (200-300) $110-$195; (300-400) $98-$152; (400-500) $96-$145; (500-600) $91-$136; (600-700) $86-$127; and (700-800) $80-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $85-$145; (300-400) $82-$141; (400-500) $83-$200; (500-600) $77-$132; (600-700) $73-$126; and (700-800) $60-$85.
Slaughter cows: $32-$71; slaughter bulls, $60-$84; stocker cows, $55-$81; bred cows, $635-$935; pairs, $510-$935.
CUERO
April 30
Cattle on hand: 871
Had 201 cows and 15 bulls Friday. The packer market was much stronger over last week. This market is holding up well as seasonal demand is strong and numbers have settled back. Top bulls were $4 higher and top cows were up $8.
The calf market was a lot better. It definitely was not cheaper as most of the No. 1 qualities were a dollar or more better. Beneficial rain today has helped spirits.
Packer bulls: All weights, $72-$99.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$80; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 15 bred cows: $74-$90; pairs (29), $975-$1,375.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $143-$150; (250-299) $130-$148; (300-350) $145-$166; (350-400) $137-$172; (400-450) $133-$170; (450-500) $138-$168; (500-550) $135-$156; (550-600) $129-$137; (600-700) $123-$137; (700-800) $121-$126.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $141-$165; (250-300) $141-$150; (300-350) $121-$149; (350-400) $143-$168; (400-450) $140-$162; (450-500) $140-$158; (500-600) $128-$154; (550-600) $125-$134; (600-700) $111-$132; (over 700) $95-$118.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $136-$172; (200-250) $137-$215; (250-300) $111-$139; (300-350) $134-$160; (350-400) $131-$162; (400-450) $130-$156; (450-500) $126-$147; (500-550) $120-$144; (550-600) $121-$148; (600-700) $113-$121; (over 700) $93-$116.
GONZALES
May 1
Receipts: 619 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $180-$185; (300-400) $175-$178; (400-500) $153-$168; (500-600) $136-$149; (600-700) $124-$132; (700-800) $115-$123.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $163-$168; (300-400) $145-$160; (400-500) $126-$138; (500-600) $114-$125; and (600-700) $112-$123.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $52-$66; cutters, $68-$77; canners, $31-$42; low yielding fat cows, $55-$66.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $84-$92; light weights and medium quality bulls, $76-$82. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,400.
KARNES CITY
May 1
Cattle on hand: 670
Market was stronger on calves. Packers stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$170; (300-400) $130-$148; (400-500) $132-$145; (500-600) $130-$142; (600-700) $120-$132; (700 and up) $115-$122.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$150; (300-400) $125-$135; (400-500) $120-$140; (500-600) $115-$140; (600-700) $100-$115; (700 and up) $95-$105.
Long bull yearling: $110-$115; Long heifer yearling: $85-$90.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $1,150-$1,600, Pairs $1,775-$2,500; Packer cows: No. 1 $62-$80, No. 2 $48-$56, and Bulls $85-$95.
Goats and other (per head): 265 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $110-$200; (50-100) $220-$400. Nannies: $225-$300. Billies: $240-$290. Sheep: $155-$235. Lambs: $160-$245. Rams: $255-$610.
