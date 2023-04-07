EL CAMPO
April 4
Receipts: 856
Steers: (under 200) $220-$250; (200-300) $217-$258; (300-400) $229-$270; (400-500) $213-$254; (500-600) $201-$236 (600-700) $180-$216; (700 and over) $160-188.
Heifers: (under 200) $185-$221; (200-300) $194-$236; (300-400) $182-$258; (400-500) $178-$240; (500-600) $177-$220; (600-700) $180-$200; (700 and over) $155-$184.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $92-$107; lower dressing, $82-$91; thin, $50-$65.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $190-$124; low dressing, $95-$100.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,070-$1,400; pairs, $1,250-$1,450.
HALLETTSVILLE
April 4
Cattle on Hand: 1,926
Compared to last week: The market was strong again up to $8 higher. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to strong. Demand is very strong.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $72-$105; utility and fat cows, $68-$102; light weight canner cows, $52-$72; poor and weak cows, $35-52.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $115-$126; utility and cutter bulls, $98-$115; light weight canner bulls, $87-$98.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $185-$305; (200-300) $220-$290; (300-400) $215-$295; (400-500) $205-$260; (500-600) $195-$245; (600-700) $178-$222.5; (700-800) $162-$190.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $180-$245; (200-300) $185-$260; (300-400) $190-$255; (400-500) $186-$235; (500-600) $175-$215; (600-700) $162-$188; (700-800) $145-$197.
Stocker cows: (Good cows and heifers) $1,500-$3,200; (medium) $900-$1,350; (Good cow and calf pairs) $1,600-$3,600; (medium cow and calf pairs) $1,000-$1,400.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $185-$290.
WHARTON
April 5
Receipts: 633
Steers: (200-300) $88-$268; (300-400) $36-$269; (400-500) $50-$260; (500-600) $74-$248; (600-700) $88-$209; (700 and up) $66-$180.
Heifers: (200-300) $78-$246; (300-400) $100-$233; (400-500) $80-$218; (500-600) $90-$180; (600-700) $110-$155; (700 and up) $90-$152.
Stocker cows: $350-$1,500; stocker pairs, $780-$1,350.
Packer cows: (600-800) $46-$60; (800 and up) $61-$98; packer bulls, (800 and up) $72-$129.