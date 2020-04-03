CUERO
April 3
Cattle on hand: 817
Had 123 cows and 26 bulls. The packer market continued to be high as expected. There were no heavy weight bulls on hand so there was not a real test on that market. Packer cows were holding strong.
The calf market has suffered greatly with the increased concerns of the virus and the volatility of the futures market. All commodities have suffered as the uncertainty of the future has upset all markets. Tops on calves are off $10 to $15 with averages off even more.
Packer bulls: All weights, $62-$80.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$79; light and weak, $20-$50.
Palpated: 6 bred cows: $75-$79.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $157-$162; (350-400) $158-$162; (400-450) $141-$154; (450-500) $126-$141; (500-550) $117-$127; (550-600) $118-$123; (600-700) $113-$122; (700-800) $105-$114.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $126-$160; (250-300) $138-$165; (300-350) $152-$165; (350-400) $143-$170; (400-450) $129-$154; (450-500) $119-$142; (500-550) $116-$134; (550-600) $118-$125; (600-700) $107-$115; (over 700) $73-$112.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $126-$148; (200-250) $105-$126; (250-300) $137-$150; (300-350) $106-$143; (350-400) $126-$144; (400-450) $118-$140; (450-500) $112-$128; (500-550) $109-$120; (550-600) $99-$122; (600-700) $96-$116; (over 700) $90-$117.
KARNES COUNTY
April 2
Cattle on hand: 506. Market was softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $157-$181; (300-400) $156-$180; (400-500) $150-$177; (500-600) $128-$154; (600-700) $116-$126; (700-800) $100-$106.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $142-$161; (300-400) $132-$148; (400-500) $132-$164; (500-600) $118-$141; (600-700) $102-$115.
Packer cows: High $57-$62; medium $41-$46; low, $22-$28.
Packer bulls: High $73-$79; medium $58-$64.
