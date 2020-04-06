BEEVILLE

April 3

Cattle on hand: 648

Sheep and goats: 49; horses: 0

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.

Steers: (200-300) $123-$165; (300-400) $129-$183; (400-500) $107-$164; (500-600) $92-$146; (600-700) $76-$122; and (700-800) $63-$95.

Heifers: (200-300) $125-$152; (300-400) $112-$161; (400-500) $94-$137; (500-600) $82-$118; (600-700) $81-$106; and (700-800) $60-$81.

Slaughter cows: $20-$58; slaughter bulls, $55-$81; stocker cows, $49-$65; bred cows, $550-$1,290; pairs, $700-$1,275.

GONZALES

April 4

Receipts: 371 cattle

Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $5 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $5 lower.

Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $172-$185; (300-400) $165-$183; (400-500) $150-$155; (500-600) $124-$145; (600-700) $100-$118; (700-800) $90-$95.

Bull yearlings: (700-900) $55-$80.

Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $138-$165; (300-400) $132-$140; (400-500) $125-$130; (500-600) $108-$118; and (600-700) $85-$106.

Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $48-$55; cutters, $61-$66; canners, $30-$36; low yielding fat cows, $61-$65.

Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $81-$88; light weights and medium quality bulls, $66-$79. Stocker cows, $525-$1,100. Pairs, $750-$1,200.

KARNES CITY

April 4

Cattle on hand: 240

Market was softer on calves. Packers were also softer.

Steers: (200-300) $145-$165; (300-400) $130-$150; (400-500) $135-$165; (500-600) $125-$145; (600-700) $115-$125; (700 and up) $95-$115.

Heifers: (200-300) $120-$165; (300-400) $130-$145; (400-500) $120-$145; (500-600) $115-$130; (600-700) $105-$115; (700 and up) $85-$95.

Long bull yearling: $90-$115. Long heifer yearling: $85-$95.

Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $800-$950, Pairs $1,050-$1,150; Packer cows: No. 1 $46-$54, No. 2 $32-$42, and Bulls $72-$78.

Goats and other (per head): 45 on hand

Kid goats: (25-50) $55-$150; (50-100) $100-$150. Nannies: $90-$125. Billies: $140-$200. Sheep: $85-$125. Lambs: $95-$125. Rams: $125-$375.

