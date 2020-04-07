EDNA

April 6

Receipts: 309

Steers: (200-300) $25-$164; (300-400) $25-$156; (400-500) $80-$154; (500-600) $68-$147; (600-700) $68-$116.

Heifers: (200-300) $30-$140; (300-400) $80-$137; (400-500) $100-$153; (500-600) $103-$128.

Packer cows: (600-800) $28-$50; and (800 and up) $51-$63. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $48-$82.

NIXON

April 6

Volume: 173; cows: 8; bulls: 5

Steers: (200-300) $100-$140; (300-400) $130-$174; (400-500) $122-$148; (500-600) $106-$140; (600-700) $101-$119.

Heifers: (200-300) $132-$152; (300-400) $127-$147; (400-500) $110-$142; (500-600) $97-$125.

Slaughter cows: $35-$52; slaughter bulls, $68-$78.

