BEEVILLE
Aug. 30
Cattle on hand: 433
Sheep and goats: 1; horses: 2
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady.
Steers: (200-300) $129-$192; (300-400) $107-$190; (400-500) $97-$140; (500-600) $88-$126; (600-700) $91-$123; and (700-800) $88-$120.
Heifers: (200-300) $108-$158; (300-400) $91-$147; (400-500) $91-$131; (500-600) $89-$155; (600-700) $85-$121; and (700-800) $75-$109.
Slaughter cows: $35-$61; slaughter bulls, $45-$81; stocker cows, $70-$75; horses, $460-$850.
CUERO
Sept. 6
Cattle on hand: 1,526
Had 103 cows and 17 bulls. The packer market continues to be strong as numbers continue to be low while demand is holding well.
The calf market remains under a lot of down pressure on the plainer or in between types of calves. The better end calves were lower but only by $2 to $3 but the rest were off as much as $4 to $6. Mostly on plainer types of calves and 600 pound plus bull calves. Declining live fat cattle prices as well as seasonally large numbers and continued concerns on packing capacity continue to weigh on the market. Overall uncertainty and frustration are flooding the marketplace. Good news is that the market is very active at these levels as plenty of buyers with orders to fill at these prices.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$89.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$64; light and weak, $34-$49.
Palpated: 4 bred cows: $61-$88.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $137.50-$170; (350-400) $129-$154; (400-450) $125-$156; (450-500) $120-$132; (500-550) $123-$135; (550-600) $125-$133; (600-700) $128-$132; (700-800) $111-$125.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (250-300) $135-$182; (300-350) $137-$160; (350-400) $131-$157; (400-450) $124-$150; (450-500) $123-$143; (500-600) $117-$134; (550-600) $114-$129; (600-700) $112-$122; (over 700) $108-$121.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $109-$160; (250-300) $115-$166; (300-350) $106-$131; (350-400) $116-$134; (400-450) $124-$180; (450-500) $116-$146; (500-550) $115-$144; (550-600) $114-$125; (600-700) $109-$118; (over 700) $103-$107.
EDNA
No sale in observance of Labor Day
EL CAMPO
Sept. 3
Receipts: 341
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 lower. Cows and bulls were steady to $1 lower.
Steers: (under 200) $180-$233; (200-300) $158-$198; (300-400) $148-$175; (400-500) $130-$170; (500-600) $123-$136; (over 600) $121-$133.
Heifers: (under 200) $175-$200; (200-300) $142-$153; (300-400) $132-$160; (400-500) $119-$136; (500-600) $118-$128; (over 600) $112-$119.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $57-$61; lower dressing, $43-$48; thin, $20-$30.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $70-$78; low dressing, $60-$70.
Replacement cows: Bred cows, $860-$920.
GONZALES
Aug. 31
Receipts: 690 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality and plainer calves and yearlings sold $4 to $5 lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $175-$185; (300-400) $174-$177; (400-500) $141-$165; (500-600) $128-$135; (600-700) $125-$126; (700-800) $119-$121.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $141-$165; (300-400) $131-$138; (400-500) $124-$129; (500-600) $119-$123; and (600-700) $111-$115.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$54; cutters, $57-$65; canners, $34-$42; low yielding fat cows, $53-$57.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $80-$87; light weights and medium quality bulls, $74-$78. Stocker cows, $600-$950. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
HALLETTSVILLE
Sept. 3
Cattle on Hand: 1,358
Week ago: 2,265; Year ago: 1,358
Compared to last week: The market this week was a little lower overall. Light weight steer classes sold steady to a little higher. Better quality classes of steer and heifer calves in the heavier weight classes sold $1 to $3 lower. Overall average of all calves sold was down $2. No. 2 and plainer kinds remain weak.
Packer cows and bulls sold $4 to $5 lower on about 200 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $45-$63; utility and fat cows, $44-$62; light weight canner cows, $34-$43.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $80-$85; utility and cutter bulls, $70-$79; light weight canner bulls, $65-$72.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $165-$215; (200-300) $155-$210; (300-400) $144-$185; (400-500) $128-$182.50; (500-600) $120-$160; (600-700) $115-$140; (700-800) $112-$127.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $142-$192.50; (200-300) $138-$155; (300-400) $128-$147; (400-500) $118-$142.50; (500-600) $151-$131; (600-700) $110-$128; (700-800) $100-$123.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $160-$185.
KARNES CITY
No sale in observance of Labor Day
KARNES COUNTY
Information not available
NIXON
No sale in observance of Labor Day
WHARTON
Sept. 4
Receipts: 829
Steers: (200-300) $140-$206; (300-400) $132-$188; (400-500) $130-$172; (500-600) $122-$144; (600-700) $116-$135; (700 and up) $109-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$194; (300-400) $125-$150; (400-500) $122-$147; (500-600) $119-$144; (600-700) $113-$129; (700 and up) $90-$124.
Stocker cows: $630-$900; pairs, $800-$1,200.
Packer cows: (800 and up) $55; packer bulls, (800 and up) $55-$75.
