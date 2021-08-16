BEEVILLE
Aug. 13
Cattle on hand: 485
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $125-$220; (300-400) $139-$210; (400-500) $131-$200; (500-600) $127-$163; (600-700) $118-$153; and (700-800) $114-$141.
Heifers: (200-300) $148-$190; (300-400) $127-$205; (400-500) $123-$190; (500-600) $117-$185; (600-700) $17-$168; and (700-800) $119-$165.
Slaughter cows: $55-$71; slaughter bulls, $45-$85; stocker cows, $55-$71; pairs, $735-$1,350.
CUERO
Aug. 13
Cattle on hand: 1,622
Had 203 cows and 21 bulls Friday. The market remained strong on a good number of cows and bulls coming to market. Tops on bulls as well as cows were $3 to $5 lower but such was due to quality.
The calf market was actually a little stronger. High demand is evident across the board. Long term outlook is positive so prices should remain strong. Virtually every class had new highs.
Packer bulls: All weights, $76-$94.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$76; light and weak, $28-$40.
Palpated: 14 bred cows: $70-$86.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $196-$202; (300-350) $173-$216; (350-400) $176-$212; (400-450) $165-$212; (450-500) $154-$200; (500-550) $145-$170; (550-600) $146-$164; (600-700) $141-$156; (700-800) $136-$149.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $177-$210; (250-300) $170-$226; (300-350) $181-$228; (350-400) $173-$216; (400-450) $155-$200; (450-500) $148-$198; (500-600) $143-$171; (550-600) $140-$169; (600-700) $140-$150; (over 700) $127-$145.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $143-$160; (250-300) $151-$174; (300-350) $147-$170; (350-400) $150-$211; (400-450) $148-$194; (450-500) $141-$190; (500-550) $136-$188; (550-600) $135-$190; (600-700) $133-$149; (over 700) $118-$145.
GONZALES
Aug. 14
Receipts: 1,333 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $3 lower. Packer bulls sold steady while packer cows sold $2 to $3 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $195-$215; (300-400) $210-$212; (400-500) $175-$195; (500-600) $155-$168; (600-700) $145-$153; (700-800) $130-$138.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $170-$175; (300-400) $162-$168; (400-500) $149-$158; (500-600) $139-$147; and (600-700) $133-$138.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $55-$68; cutters, $69-$74; canners, $36-$50; low yielding fat cows, $64-$71.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $91-$94; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$88. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,100.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 14
Cattle on hand: 458
Market was very strong on calves. Packers were strong as well.
Steers: (200-300) $165-$210; (300-400) $165-$205; (400-500) $165-$205; (500-600) $155-$170; (600-700) $145-$155; (700 and up) $130-$145.
Heifers: (200-300) $175-$195; (300-400) $155-$172; (400-500) $145-$160; (500-600) $135-$155; (600-700) $130-$140; (700 and up) $115-$138.
Long bull yearling: $125-$135; Long heifer yearling: $110-$120.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,075, Pairs $1,150-$1,300; Packer cows: No. 1 $30-$83, No. 2 $50-$65, and Bulls $86-$93.
Goats and other (per head): 55 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$115; (50-100) $165-$230. Nannies: $160-$230. Billies: $190-$250. Sheep: $135-$200. Lambs: $115-$200. Rams: $185-$250.
KARNES COUNTY
Aug. 12
Cattle on hand: 681. Market was stronger and stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $208-$224; (300-400) $176-$223; (400-500) $167-$210; (500-600) $146-$176; (600-700) $139-$150; (700-800) $134-$146.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $160-$169; (300-400) $157-$173; (400-500) $145-$177; (500-600) $139-$159; (600-700) $136-$165; (700-800) $126-$135.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $1,100; plain, $735. Stocker pairs: good, $975-$1,110; plain, $800-$950.
Packer cows: High $70-$75; medium $61-$66; low, $41-$47.
Packer bulls: High $89-$94; medium $81-$85.
