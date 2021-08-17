BEEVILLE

Aug. 13

Cattle on hand: 485

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.

Steers: (200-300) $125-$220; (300-400) $139-$210; (400-500) $131-$200; (500-600) $127-$163; (600-700) $118-$153; and (700-800) $114-$141.

Heifers: (200-300) $148-$190; (300-400) $127-$205; (400-500) $123-$190; (500-600) $117-$185; (600-700) $17-$168; and (700-800) $119-$165.

Slaughter cows: $55-$71; slaughter bulls, $45-$85; stocker cows, $55-$71; pairs, $735-$1,350.

CUERO

Aug. 13

Cattle on hand: 1,622

Had 203 cows and 21 bulls Friday. The market remained strong on a good number of cows and bulls coming to market. Tops on bulls as well as cows were $3 to $5 lower but such was due to quality.

The calf market was actually a little stronger. High demand is evident across the board. Long term outlook is positive so prices should remain strong. Virtually every class had new highs.

Packer bulls: All weights, $76-$94.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$76; light and weak, $28-$40.

Palpated: 14 bred cows: $70-$86.

Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $196-$202; (300-350) $173-$216; (350-400) $176-$212; (400-450) $165-$212; (450-500) $154-$200; (500-550) $145-$170; (550-600) $146-$164; (600-700) $141-$156; (700-800) $136-$149.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $177-$210; (250-300) $170-$226; (300-350) $181-$228; (350-400) $173-$216; (400-450) $155-$200; (450-500) $148-$198; (500-600) $143-$171; (550-600) $140-$169; (600-700) $140-$150; (over 700) $127-$145.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $143-$160; (250-300) $151-$174; (300-350) $147-$170; (350-400) $150-$211; (400-450) $148-$194; (450-500) $141-$190; (500-550) $136-$188; (550-600) $135-$190; (600-700) $133-$149; (over 700) $118-$145.

EDNA

Aug. 16

Receipts: 889

Steers: (200-300) $56-$218; (300-400) $20-$206; (400-500) $60-$192; (500-600) $87-$163; (600-700) $93-$158; and (700 and up) $73-$149.

Heifers: (200-300) $100-$215; (300-400) $38-$169; (400-500) $50-$170; (500-600) $90-$158; (600-700) $50-$153; and (700 and up) $52-$122.

Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$50; and (800 and up) $51-$76. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $66-$94.

GONZALES

Aug. 14

Receipts: 1,333 cattle

Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $3 lower. Packer bulls sold steady while packer cows sold $2 to $3 lower.

Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $195-$215; (300-400) $210-$212; (400-500) $175-$195; (500-600) $155-$168; (600-700) $145-$153; (700-800) $130-$138.

Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.

Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $170-$175; (300-400) $162-$168; (400-500) $149-$158; (500-600) $139-$147; and (600-700) $133-$138.

Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $55-$68; cutters, $69-$74; canners, $36-$50; low yielding fat cows, $64-$71.

Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $91-$94; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$88. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,100.

KARNES CITY

Aug. 14

Cattle on hand: 458

Market was very strong on calves. Packers were strong as well.

Steers: (200-300) $165-$210; (300-400) $165-$205; (400-500) $165-$205; (500-600) $155-$170; (600-700) $145-$155; (700 and up) $130-$145.

Heifers: (200-300) $175-$195; (300-400) $155-$172; (400-500) $145-$160; (500-600) $135-$155; (600-700) $130-$140; (700 and up) $115-$138.

Long bull yearling: $125-$135; Long heifer yearling: $110-$120.

Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,075, Pairs $1,150-$1,300; Packer cows: No. 1 $30-$83, No. 2 $50-$65, and Bulls $86-$93.

Goats and other (per head): 55 on hand

Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$115; (50-100) $165-$230. Nannies: $160-$230. Billies: $190-$250. Sheep: $135-$200. Lambs: $115-$200. Rams: $185-$250.

KARNES COUNTY

Aug. 12

Cattle on hand: 681. Market was stronger and stronger compared to last week.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $208-$224; (300-400) $176-$223; (400-500) $167-$210; (500-600) $146-$176; (600-700) $139-$150; (700-800) $134-$146.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $160-$169; (300-400) $157-$173; (400-500) $145-$177; (500-600) $139-$159; (600-700) $136-$165; (700-800) $126-$135.

Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $1,100; plain, $735. Stocker pairs: good, $975-$1,110; plain, $800-$950.

Packer cows: High $70-$75; medium $61-$66; low, $41-$47.

Packer bulls: High $89-$94; medium $81-$85.

NIXON

Aug. 16

Volume: 1,251; cows: 140; bulls: 13

Steers: (200-300) $180-$218; (300-400) $164-$216; (400-500) $146-$208; (500-600) $135-$162; (600-700) $131-$152; (700-800) $126-$145.

Heifers: (200-300) $145-$180; (300-400) $139-$178; (400-500) $135-$200; (500-600) $126-$175; (600-700) $121-$149; (700-800) $112-$141.

Slaughter cows: $30-$75; slaughter bulls, $81-$95; stocker cows, $800-$1,000; pairs, $1,150-$1,275.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.