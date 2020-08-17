BEEVILLE
Aug. 14
Cattle on hand: 430
Sheep and goats: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $120-$185; (300-400) $115-$182; (400-500) $114-$169; (500-600) $112-$150; (600-700) $103-$136; and (700-800) $89-$127.
Heifers: (200-300) $121-$165; (300-400) $96-$146; (400-500) $98-$140; (500-600) $100-$130; (600-700) $98-$126; and (700-800) $82-$106.
Slaughter cows: $33-$60; slaughter bulls, $36-$96; stocker cows, $55-$69; bred cows, $710-$800; pairs, $800.
CUERO
Aug. 14
Cattle on hand: 1,711
Had 163 cows and 41 bulls. The packer market was at best steady as tops were still at last week’s levels. There is a little pressure on the market as numbers are increasing each week heading into the fall, which will see a seasonal decline in prices due to high numbers from culling across the country.
The calf market turned in a solid day. Prices were very much in line with last week’s big increase. Not all classes had as high a tops as classes last week but the overall averages were higher in a lot of cases. Based on quality, this week was very similar to last week. A good sign of things to come.
Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$94.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $40-$71; light and weak, $25-$39.
Palpated: 16 bred cows: $72-$88; pairs (one): $975.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $200; (200-249) $166-$180; (250-299) $133-$170; (300-350) $147-$172; (350-400) $146-$188; (400-450) $148-$186; (450-500) $140-$168; (500-550) $136-$150; (550-600) $135-$143; (600-700) $126-$142; (700-800) $123-$134.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $159-$180; (250-300) $156-$189; (300-350) $158-$180; (350-400) $155-$179; (400-450) $142-$180; (450-500) $140-$179; (500-550) $131-$146; (550-600) $129-$143; (600-700) $123-$139; (over 700) $110-$130.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $178-$187.50; (200-250) $156-$180; (250-300) $147-$170; (300-350) $143-$170; (350-400) $139-$230; (400-450) $132-$210; (450-500) $128-$150; (500-550) $125-$151; (550-600) $123-$170; (600-700) $122-$190; (over 700) $106-$121.
GONZALES
Aug. 15
Receipts: 1,700 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $1 to $2 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold $3 to $4 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $185-$240; (300-400) $170-$180; (400-500) $150-$167; (500-600) $141-$148; (600-700) $131-$137; (700-800) $119-$126.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $158-$175; (300-400) $145-$152; (400-500) $132-$140; (500-600) $125-$129; and (600-700) $115-$120.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $47-$56; cutters, $57-$63; canners, $30-$45; low yielding fat cows, $60-$64.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $89-$91; light weights and medium quality bulls, $75-$86. Stocker cows, $525-$850. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 15
Cattle on hand: 703
Market was strong on calves. Packers were stout as well.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$185; (300-400) $155-$185; (400-500) $142-$172; (500-600) $135-$156; (600-700) $128-$142; (700 and up) $115-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$175; (300-400) $125-$160; (400-500) $132-$150; (500-600) $125-$140; (600-700) $118-$142; (700 and up) $98-$112.
Long bull yearling: $110-$125. Long heifer yearling: $90-$110.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $800-$1,200, Pairs $750-$1,150; Packer cows: No. 1 $56-$62, No. 2 $44-$55, and Bulls $75-$87.
Goats and other (per head): 173 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $90-$140; (50-100) $155-$295. Nannies: $145-$180. Billies: $175-$275. Sheep: $85-$145. Lambs: $65-$125. Rams: $165-$230.
