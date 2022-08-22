BEEVILLE
Aug. 19
Cattle on hand: 242
Sheep and goats: 13; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers were steady. Had a short run of cattle, but the market was active.
Steers: (200-300) $162-$220; (300-400) $144-$196; (400-500) $137-$190; (500-600) $125-$175; (600-700) $114-$157; and (700-800) $116-$150.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$178; (300-400) $123-$172; (400-500) $130-$171; (500-600) $122-$150; (600-700) $18-$146; and (700-800) $104-$130.
Slaughter cows: $30-$88; slaughter bulls, $49-$107; stocker cows, $62-$86; pairs, $910-$1,200.
CUERO
Aug. 19
Cattle on hand: 1,608
Had 225 cows and 30 bulls Friday. Another strong week on packer cows and bulls as top bulls were up another $2 at $110/cwt while cows matched last week's high of $86/cwt. Very unusual to see packer prices rising after July but this year that is is welcomed with the drought.
The calf market was much higher averaging over $9/cwt over last week. This amounted to over $41 a head more value. Continued strong demand in the favor of a rising fat market has generated a strong bull market. With ongoing drought concerns this is great news.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$110.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$86; light and weak, $20-$53.
Palpated: 7 bred cows: $75-$86. Pairs: 4 pairs: $1,000-$1,300.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $159-$187.50; (250-299) $176-$228; (300-350) $181-$230; (350-400) $156-$218; (400-450) $168-$188; (450-500) $169-$186; (500-550) $159-$183; (550-600) $157-$177; (600-700) $158-$174; (700-800) $151-$175.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $170-$230; (250-300) $168-$230; (300-350) $181-$230; (350-400) $171-$220; (400-450) $168-$210; (450-500) $164-$186; (500-600) $154-$179; (550-600) $150-$166; (600-700) $151-$162; (over 700) $134-$158.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $134-$200; (200-250) $149-$222; (250-300) $158-$186; (300-350) $157-$208; (350-400) $157-$197.50; (400-450) $153-$183; (450-500) $151-$189; (500-550) $149-$170; (550-600) $149-$160; (600-700) $147-$176; (over 700) $115-$151.
GONZALES
Aug. 20
Receipts: 1,303 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold very active. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to strong.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $227-$230; (300-400) $205-$215; (400-500) $182-$194; (500-600) $167-$175; (600-700) $160-$163; (700-800) $145-$157.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $177-$185; (300-400) $171-$175; (400-500) $161-$165; (500-600) $151-$155; and (600-700) $134-$145.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $57-$71; cutters, $78-$90; canners, $32-$51; high yielding fat cows, $74-$84.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $94-$108; light weights and medium quality bulls, $84-$92. Stocker cows, $600-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 20
Cattle on hand: 405
Market was strong on quality calves. Packer cows were steady.
Steers: (200-300) $175-$215; (300-400) $160-$200; (400-500) $160-$195; (500-600) $155-$182; (600-700) $145-$165; (700 and up) $135-$150.
Heifers: (200-300) $155-$175; (300-400) $145-$175; (400-500) $155-$185; (500-600) $152-$176; (600-700) $125-$152; (700 and up) $110-$120.
Long bull yearling: $118-$132; Long heifer yearling: $85-$100.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $650-$1,050, Pairs $1,000-$1,050; Packer cows: No. 1 $74-$86, No. 2 $48-$65, and Bulls $86-$98.
Goats and other (per head): 75 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $90-$125; (50-100) $150-$300. Nannies: $150-$190. Billies: $200-$350. Sheep: $130-$215. Lambs: $115-$165. Rams: $275-$500.
KARNES COUNTY
Aug. 18
Cattle on hand: 655. Packer cows were steady and calves were stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $207-$229; (300-400) $183-$220; (400-500) $172-$196; (500-600) $160-$175; (600-700) $153-$164.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $173-$210; (300-400) $164-$212; (400-500) $159-$193; (500-600) $149-$165; (600-700) $142-$153.
Stocker cows: Bred cows: plain, $460-$810. Pairs: medium, $580-$710.
Packer cows: High $70-$88; medium $45-$67; low, $15-$40.
Packer bulls: High $90-$103.
