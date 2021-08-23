CUERO
Aug. 20
Cattle on hand: 1,476
Had 129 cows and 18 bulls Friday. The market remained steady but is showing a little weakness as we get into end of summer and culling starts to take place across the country.
The calf market was some of the same holding on to most of gains of last few weeks. Some of the bigger bull and heifer calves or yearlings were a little weaker being $3 to $5 off recent tops. But the overall market is very solid and strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $76-$95.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$75; light and weak, $28-$40.
Palpated: 14 bred cows: $70-$80. Pairs (one): $1,150.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $192-$220; (250-299) $196-$220; (300-350) $155-$213; (350-400) $173-$228; (400-450) $164-$210; (450-500) $147-$184; (500-550) $146-$163; (550-600) $145-$157; (600-700) $140-$155; (700-800) $136-$145.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $136-$200; (250-300) $179-$214; (300-350) $165-$220; (350-400) $173-$227.50; (400-450) $154-$227.50; (450-500) $146-$169; (500-600) $140-$161; (550-600) $137-$158; (600-700) $136-$149; (over 700) $122-$137.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $135-$164; (200-250) $148-$160; (250-300) $141-$178; (300-350) $140-$176; (350-400) $136-$168; (400-450) $144-$198; (450-500) $139-$170; (500-550) $136-$164; (550-600) $134-$160; (600-700) $131-$148; (over 700) $117-$142.
GONZALES
Aug. 21
Receipts: 1,202 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $3 lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $215-$230; (300-400) $210-$220; (400-500) $170-$195; (500-600) $155-$165; (600-700) $145-$153; (700-800) $130-$138.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $170-$175; (300-400) $162-$168; (400-500) $149-$158; (500-600) $139-$147; and (600-700) $133-$135.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $55-$68; cutters, $69-$72.50; canners, $36-$50; low yielding fat cows, $64-$70.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $91-$94; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$88. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,100.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 21
Cattle on hand: 375
Market was very strong on quality calves. Packers were strong as well.
Steers: (200-300) $165-$215; (300-400) $170-$210; (400-500) $160-$190; (500-600) $145-$165; (600-700) $135-$152; (700 and up) $130-$147.
Heifers: (200-300) $170-$190; (300-400) $155-$200; (400-500) $145-$180; (500-600) $135-$155; (600-700) $130-$165; (700 and up) $115-$130.
Long bull yearling: $125-$135; Long heifer yearling: $110-$120.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $900-$1,175, Pairs $1,325-$1,550; Packer cows: No. 1 $65-$75, No. 2 $55-$62, and Bulls $87-$94.
Goats and other (per head): 136 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $100-$165; (50-100) $165-$250. Nannies: $175-$325. Billies: $260-$315. Sheep: $135-$200. Lambs: $115-$200. Rams: $185-$280.
KARNES COUNTY
Aug. 19
Cattle on hand: 728. Market was cheaper compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $147-$212; (300-400) $167-$217; (400-500) $152-$207; (500-600) $142-$166; (600-700) $133-$153; (700-800) $128-$143.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $151-$177; (300-400) $157-$205; (400-500) $140-$210; (500-600) $133-$190; (600-700) $129-$190; (700-800) $118-$141.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $950-$1,150; plain, $735-$850. Stocker pairs: good, $1,000-$1,275; plain, $800-$950.
Packer cows: High $70-$75; medium $61-$66; low, $41-$47.
Packer bulls: High $91-$97; medium $83-88.
