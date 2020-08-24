BEEVILLE
Aug. 21
Cattle on hand: 342
Sheep and goats: 13; horses: 3
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady.
Steers: (200-300) $125-$175; (300-400) $115-$173; (400-500) $114-$160; (500-600) $110-$150; (600-700) $103-$135; and (700-800) $87-$127.
Heifers: (200-300) $110-$150; (300-400) $92-$140; (400-500) $108-$141; (500-600) $104-$137; (600-700) $98-$135; and (700-800) $83-$115.
Slaughter cows: $33-$62; slaughter bulls, $60-$82; stocker cows, $55-$65; bred cows, $450-$975; pairs, $700-$1,325; horses, $275-$525.
CUERO
Aug. 21
Cattle on hand: 2,102
Had 243 cows and 20 bulls. The packer market, as expected, has started its fall retreat as numbers are increasing each day. Friday’s market saw a $3 to $5 decline on both cows and bulls. Extremely hot weather is taking its toll on the condition of livestock coming in.
The calf market also was a little weaker. Good quality calves were not off that much but the plainer type cattle got hammered as the buyers were very selective with the big run of calves. After several market up weeks this week is not a surprise as most figured the market was due a correction. Overall averages were $3 to $4 lower but the top calves in each category were same and in a number of cases higher.
Packer bulls: All weights, $69-$87.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$66; light and weak, $25-$39.
Palpated: 39 bred cows: $72-$85; pairs (seven): $680-$1,400.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $166; (200-249) $190; (250-299) $179-$192; (300-350) $135-$187.50; (350-400) $146-$182; (400-450) $141-$184; (450-500) $138-$178; (500-550) $136-$174; (550-600) $130-$143; (600-700) $125-$137; (700-800) $121-$132.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $129-$180; (250-300) $153-$194; (300-350) $152-$186; (350-400) $154-$191; (400-450) $149-$183; (450-500) $133-$181; (500-550) $126-$149; (550-600) $123-$137; (600-700) $118-$129; (over 700) $110-$128.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $164-$190; (200-250) $122-$170; (250-300) $122-$158; (300-350) $128-$157.50; (350-400) $131-$215; (400-450) $124-$146; (450-500) $123-$172; (500-550) $119-$136; (550-600) $119-$200; (600-700) $115-$147; (over 700) $109-$130.
GONZALES
Aug. 22
Receipts: 1,386 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $2 to $3 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $3 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $180-$210; (300-400) $170-$178; (400-500) $153-$167; (500-600) $140-$148; (600-700) $131-$137; (700-800) $119-$126.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $150-$175; (300-400) $142-$147; (400-500) $131-$136; (500-600) $123-$126; and (600-700) $115-$120.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $46-$53; cutters, $54-$60; canners, $30-$45; low yielding fat cows, $57-$61.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $82-$86; light weights and medium quality bulls, $73-$81. Stocker cows, $525-$850. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 22
Cattle on hand: 518
Market was strong on calves. Packers were steady as well.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$185; (300-400) $155-$175; (400-500) $145-$172; (500-600) $135-$155; (600-700) $125-$142; (700 and up) $120-$132.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $130-$150; (400-500) $126-$145; (500-600) $125-$135; (600-700) $115-$130; (700 and up) $100-$115.
Long bull yearling: $110-$125. Long heifer yearling: $90-$110.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,125, Pairs $850-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $56-$68, No. 2 $43-$52, and Bulls $74-$81.
Goats and other (per head): 90 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $90-$140; (50-100) $155-$295. Nannies: $165-$215. Billies: $175-$275. Sheep: $85-$145. Lambs: $65-$125. Rams: $165-$230.
