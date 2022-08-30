CUERO
Aug. 26
Cattle on hand: 783
There were only 95 cows and 17 bulls. A big jump in price on a small supply due to beneficial rains received. Top cow was $11/cwt higher than previous week at $97/cwt while top bull was $9/cwt higher at $119/cwt.
The calf market was much higher averaging over $38 per head more value. The weight was heavier by over 30 pounds but the price held strong. Virtually every class had new highs across the board. Some classes were over $10 higher on the top end. Beneficial rains held numbers down and demand took care of the rest. Great day to sell.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$119.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $65-$87; light and weak, $30-$63.
Palpated: 7 bred cows: $83-$116.
Pairs: 2, $900-$1,200.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) None; (200-249) $138-$170; (250-299) None; (300-350) $172-$184; (350-400) $164-$232; (400-450) $173-$222; (450-500) $166-$198; (500-550) $162-$186; (550-600) $165-$184; (600-700) $155-$184; (700-800) $150-$164.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $198-$236; (250-300) $197-$228; (300-350) $171-$226; (350-400) $179-$230; (400-450) $176-$214; (450-500) $168-$200; (500-550) $156-$198; (550-600) $152-$182; (600-700) $153-$161; (over 700) $130-$163.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) None; (200-250) $174-$190; (250-300) $158-$216; (300-350) $159-$190; (350-400) $163-$181; (400-450) $159-$176; (450-500) $155-$179; (500-550) $152-$182; (550-600) $149-$161; (600-700) $141-$169; (over 700) $119-$150.
EDNA
Aug. 29
Receipts: 372
There will not be a sale on Sept. 5 because of the Labor Day holiday.
Steers: (200-300) $196-$222; (300-400) $100-$228; (400-500) $50-$198; (500-600) $139-$186; (600-700) $150-$170; and (700 and up) $90-$149.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$198; (300-400) $60-$182; (400-500) $42-$196; (500-600) $30-$166; (600-700) $32-$163; (and 700 and up) $83-$148.
Stocker cows: $280-$1,200.
Packer cows: (600-800) $29-$53; and (800 and up) $54-$89. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $53-$105.
GONZALES
Aug. 27
Receipts: 1,262 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Number 1 choice calves and yearlings sold $2-$4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $2-$3 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $235-$240; (300-400) $227-$230; (400-500) $190-$200; (500-600) $170-$182; (600-700) $165-$168; (700-800) $148-$160.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $190-$195; (300-400) $171-$185; (400-500) $165-$165 (500-600) $157-$160; and (600-700) $136-$172.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $61-$74; cutters, $84-$103; canners, $32-$54; high yielding fat cows, $84-$90.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$115; light weights and medium quality bulls, $86-$96.
Stocker cows: $600-$1,100. Pairs, $750-$1,400.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 27
Cattle on hand: 168
Market was stronger on quality calves. Packers steady - better.
There will not be a sale on Sept. 3 because of the Labor Day holiday.
Steers: (200-300) $180-$215; (300-400) $175-$200; (400-500) $165-$188; (500-600) $155-$178; (600-700) $152-$165; (700 and up) $135-$145.
Heifers: (200-300) $155-$175; (300-400) $145-$175; (400-500) $155-$175; (500-600) $150-$168; (600-700) $130-$148; (700 and up) $115-$122.
Long bull yearling: $120-$135; Long heifer yearling: $90-$100.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $775-$1,150, Pairs NA; Packer cows: No. 1 $75-$87, No. 2 $52-$65, and Bulls $80-$100.
Goats and other (per head): 65 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $90-$140; (50-100) $160-$300. Nannies: $155-$200. Billies: $200-$350. Sheep: $130-$215. Lambs: $115-$165. Rams: $260-$425.
KARNES COUNTY
Aug. 25
Cattle on hand: 348. Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $170-$225; (300-400) $184-$221; (400-500) $184-$214; (500-600) $160-$185; (600-700) $150-$160; (700-800) $146-$155.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $161-$185; (300-400) $175-$219; (400-500) $169-$202; (500-600) $149-$167; (600-700) $143-$154; (700-800) $1117-$140.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $925; plain, $600-$710; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,250.
Packer cows: High $90-$97; medium $68-$75; low, $20$32.
Packer bull: High $90; medium None.
NIXON
Aug. 29
Volume: Cattle: 919; cows: 119; bulls15
There will not be a sale on Sept. 5 because of the Labor Day holiday.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$245; (300-400) $166-$240; (400-500) $158-$220; (500-600) $153-$193; (600-700) $142-$180; (700-800) $126-$153.
Heifers: (200-300) $124-$220; (300-400) $141-$210; (400-500) $149-$215; (500-600) $142-$255; (600-700) $134-$173; (700-800) $141-$144.
Slaughter cows: $25-$93; slaughter bulls, $86-$106; stocker cows, $450-$960; pairs, $710-$800.
