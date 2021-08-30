BEEVILLE
Aug. 27
Cattle on hand: 404
Sheep and goats: 0; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $165-$201; (300-400) $147-$200; (400-500) $131-$176; (500-600) $122-$165; (600-700) $120-$153; and (700-800) $117-$142.
Heifers: (200-300) $134-$190; (300-400) $125-$168; (400-500) $120-$162; (500-600) $116-$188; (600-700) $111-$140; and (700-800) $105-$128.
Slaughter cows: $35-$70; slaughter bulls, $67-$90.
CUERO
Aug. 27
Cattle on hand: 1,554
Had 92 cows and 15 bulls Friday. Another short supply of cows and bulls. The market remained steady but with such a small supply it looked as good as it has for the last several weeks.
The calf market was strong with demand for all classes across the board. The tops were not as high as the last few weeks but the overall averages were very much in line, even higher, than recent markets. Good calves continue to sell well. There is no doubt that the market is on solid ground.
Packer bulls: All weights, $76-$97.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$72; light and weak, $28-$40.
Palpated: 15 bred cows: $74-$88.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $167-$178; (300-350) $161-$224; (350-400) $164-$204; (400-450) $160-$190; (450-500) $159-$188; (500-550) $148-$174; (550-600) $143-$158; (600-700) $143-$157; (700-800) $133-$147.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $194-$216; (250-300) $176-$228; (300-350) $174-$218; (350-400) $169-$216; (400-450) $163-$200; (450-500) $153-$182; (500-600) $149-$170; (550-600) $144-$154; (600-700) $135-$153; (over 700) $127-$142.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $146-$180; (250-300) $154-$170; (300-350) $141-$167; (350-400) $137-$168; (400-450) $144-$179; (450-500) $138-$167; (500-550) $136-$165; (550-600) $134-$153; (600-700) $127-$146; (over 700) $119-$144.
GONZALES
Aug. 28
Receipts: 1,270 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold to $1 to $2 lower. Packer bulls sold steady while packer cows sold $1 to $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $220-$225; (300-400) $205-$215; (400-500) $165-$185; (500-600) $152-$160; (600-700) $145-$150; (700-800) $130-$138.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $170-$175; (300-400) $162-$168; (400-500) $149-$158; (500-600) $143-$147; and (600-700) $133-$138.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $55-$68; cutters, $69-$75; canners, $36-$50; low yielding fat cows, $64-$72.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $88-$91; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$88. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,100.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 28
Cattle on hand: 395
Market was very stronger on calves. Packers were strong as well.
Steers: (200-300) $185-$215; (300-400) $175-$210; (400-500) $160-$180; (500-600) $145-$170; (600-700) $140-$155; (700 and up) $138-$148.
Heifers: (200-300) $170-$190; (300-400) $160-$190; (400-500) $150-$176; (500-600) $138-$158; (600-700) $132-$146; (700 and up) $110-$125.
Long bull yearling: $120-$135; Long heifer yearling: $105-$118.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $900-$1,075, Pairs $1,275-$1,575; Packer cows: No. 1 $65-$83, No. 2 $56-$65, and Bulls $88-$93.
Goats and other (per head): 150 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $100-$165; (50-100) $165-$250. Nannies: $165-$325. Billies: $255-$350. Sheep: $125-$190. Lambs: $115-$200. Rams: $185-$300.
KARNES COUNTY
Aug. 26
Cattle on hand: 864. Market was cheaper compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $186-$220; (300-400) $172-$221; (400-500) $178-$202; (500-600) $148-$169; (600-700) $140-$158; (700-800) $130-$146.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $194-$225; (300-400) $139-$182; (400-500) $141-$200; (500-600) $139-$160; (600-700) $133-$163; (700-800) $128-$141.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $1,050-$1,200; plain, $850-$975; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,450-$1,725; plain: $1,175-$1,250.
Packer cows: High $70-$76; medium $61-$66; low, $41-$47.
Packer bulls: High $90-$94; medium $82-$87.
