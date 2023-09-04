KARNES CITY
Aug. 26
Cattle on hand: 611
Steer and heifer markets were steady to a few dollars cheaper.
Packer cows sold steady, and bulls remained steady.
Steers: (200-300) $276-305; (300-400) $240-$300; (400-500) $225-$275; (500-600) $212-$250; (600-700) $205-$230; (700 and up) $185-$218.
Heifers: (200-300) $200-$285; (300-400) $245-$280; (400-500) $220-$245; (500-600) $208-$230; (600-700) $195-$225; (700 and up) $173-$210.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $700-$1,400; Packer cows: No. 1 $91-$110, No. 2 $52-$90, and Bulls $92-$124.
Goats and other (per head): 124 on hand
Kid goats:(price per head) (25-50) $55-100; (50-100) $65-$110. Nannies: $100-$200. Billies: $165-$300. Sheep: $75-$145. Lambs: $125-$275. Rams: $120-$225; weathers, $200-$350.