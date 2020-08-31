CUERO
Aug. 28
Cattle on hand: 1,759
Had 195 cows and 19 bulls. The packer market was steady with last week’s slight decline. The overall tone is weaker as fall draws closer and numbers continue to rise.
The calf market was very similar to last week. Good quality calves were steady but the plainer type cattle once again are getting hammered as the buyers were very selective with the big run of calves. After several market up weeks this week and last week are not a surprise as most figured the market was due a correction and numbers coming to market are rising each week. At the end of the day there were very few new tops with the rest of tops being under last week’s tops. Overall average was over $1.50 lower. A definite undertone but an active market just at a lower level.
Packer bulls: All weights, $69-$85.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$66 light and weak, $25-$39.
Palpated: 8 bred cows: $74-$91; pairs (one): $975.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $150; (250-299) $150-$170; (300-350) $121-$170; (350-400) $155-$190; (400-450) $146-$184; (450-500) $137-$174; (500-550) $129-$144; (550-600) $128-$137; (600-700) $126-$136; (700-800) $121-$132.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $142-$182; (250-300) $149-$170; (300-350) $150-$189; (350-400) $147-$190; (400-450) $152-$190; (450-500) $131-$182; (500-550) $123-$160; (550-600) $120-$137; (600-700) $117-$129; (over 700) $105-$125.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $146-$190; (200-250) $119-$152; (250-300) $111-$144; (300-350) $123-$148; (350-400) $121-$150; (400-450) $118-$135; (450-500) $117-$131; (500-550) $115-$131; (550-600) $115-$132; (600-700) $113-$126; (over 700) $102-$124.
GONZALES
Aug. 29
Receipts: 1,245 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $3 to $4 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold significantly lower. Packer cows and bulls sold $3 to $4 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $180-$210; (300-400) $170-$178; (400-500) $135-$167; (500-600) $130-$132; (600-700) $130-$131; (700-800) $120-$126.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $143-$175; (300-400) $134-$142; (400-500) $125-$130; (500-600) $120-$123; and (600-700) $115-$118.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$50; cutters, $51-$57; canners, $30-$43; low yielding fat cows, $46-$61.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $76-$83; light weights and medium quality bulls, $73-$81. Stocker cows, $525-$850. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 29
Cattle on hand: 669
Market was strong on calves. Packers were steady as well.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$195; (300-400) $150-$180; (400-500) $138-$165; (500-600) $128-$145; (600-700) $125-$140; (700 and up) $120-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$160; (300-400) $130-$155; (400-500) $125-$160; (500-600) $125-$135; (600-700) $120-$128; (700 and up) $90-$110.
Long bull yearling: $105-$120. Long heifer yearling: $90-$100.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $950-$1,075, Pairs $975-$1,225; Packer cows: No. 1 $53-$70, No. 2 $42-$53, and Bulls $78-$87.
Goats and other (per head): 124 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $105-$140; (50-100) $150-$290. Nannies: $175-$270. Billies: $190-$330. Sheep: $115-$200. Lambs: $65-$125. Rams: $155-$185.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.