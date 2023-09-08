EL CAMPO

Sept. 5

Receipts: 1,702

Steers: (under 200) $200-$290; (200-300) $233-$315; (300-400) $232-$295; (400-500) $230-$290; (500-600) $223-$263 (600-700) $221-$248; (700 and over) $210-242.

Heifers: (under 200) $200-$265; (200-300) $196-$260; (300-400) $196-$275; (400-500) $200-$233; (500-600) $201-$240; (600-700) $200-$245; (700 and over) $160-$205.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $100-$130; lower dressing, $74-$90; thin, $67-$70.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $117-$127; low dressing, $103-$106.

Replacement cows: Bred, $1,500; pairs, $1,500.

HALLETTSVILLE

Sept. 5

Cattle on Hand: 2,817

Compared to last week: The calf market was very strong and steady. Packer cows and bulls sold strong. Demand is good.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $83-$110; utility and fat cows, $81-$108; light weight canner cows, $55-$80; poor and weak cows, $45-58.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $118-$130; utility and cutter bulls, $105-$120; light weight canner bulls, $96-$108.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $250-$310; (200-300) $248-$315; (300-400) $255-$330; (400-500) $235-$300; (500-600) $225-$265; (600-700) $210-$250; (700-800) $195-$227.5.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $230-$285; (200-300) $215-$275; (300-400) $220-$275; (400-500) $210-$270; (500-600) $205-$245; (600-700) $190-$225; (700-800) $175-$215.

Stocker cows: (medium) $975-$1,325; (medium cow and calf pairs) $1,150-$1,500.

Replacement heifers (350-750) $235-$280.

WHARTON

Aug. 30

Receipts: 1,102

Steers: (200-300) $80-$308; (300-400) $50-$332; (400-500) $66-$275; (500-600) $84-$242; (600-700) $150-$231; (700 and up) $82-$226.

Heifers: (200-300) $80-$314; (300-400) $30-$322; (400-500) $55-$250; (500-600) $55-$227; (600-700) $57-$214; (700 and up) $55-$211.

Stocker cows: $450-$1,100; stocker pairs: $1,050-$1,350.

Packer cows: (600-800) $56-$82; (800 and up) $83-$111; packer bulls, (800 and up) $60-$127.

