EL CAMPO
Aug. 30
Receipts: 213
Steers: (under 200) $160-$210; (200-300) $175-$213; (300-400) $174-$210; (400-500) $182-$210; (500-600) $165-$190; (over 600) $164-$182.
Heifers: (under 200) $155-$185; (200-300) $150-$190; (300-400) $165-$185; (400-500) $164-$178; (500-600) $158-$170; (over 600) $157-$163.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $70-$86; lower dressing, $45-$65; thin, $20-$30.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $100-$108; low dressing, $90-$100.
Replacement cows: None.
HALLETTSVILLE
Aug. 30
Cattle on Hand: 1,384
Week ago: 1,919; Year ago: 1,774
Compared to last week: The calf market was very strong this week. All weights and classes sold to extremely good demand. Pastures receiving some much needed rainfall are starting to green up. Much more needed.
Packer cows and bulls sold fully steady on a total supply of 235 head.
Next sale is Tuesday, Sept,. 6.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $57-$93; utility and fat cows, $56-$90; light weight canner cows, $37-$57; poor and weak cows, $20-$40.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $100-$113; utility and cutter bulls, $86-$100; light weight canner bulls, $70-$85; poor and weak bulls, None.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $175-$240; (200-300) $175-$260; (300-400) $172-$260; (400-500) $165-$230; (500-600) $158-$210; (600-700) $140-$185; (700-800) $135-$165.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $160-$220; (200-300) $150-$215; (300-400) $156-$187,50; (400-500) $152-$185; (500-600) $145-$180; (600-700) $140-$162.50; (700-800) $120-$155.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $140-$190.
Stocker cows: Good stocker cows and heifers: $1,000-$1,250; medium $750-$950; Good cow and calf pairs: 1, $1,350; medium cow and calf pairs: None.
WHARTON
Aug. 31
Receipts: 415
Steers: (200-300) $42-$200; (300-400) $46-$200; (400-500) $70-$226; (500-600) $69-$190; (600-700) $66-$168; (700 and up) $31-$156.
Heifers: (200-300) $62-$168; (300-400) $48-$185; (400-500) $100-$174; (500-600) $45-$170; (600-700) $90-$157; (700 and up) $31-$147.
Stocker cows: $375-$650.
Stocker Pairs: $800-$1,300.
Packer cows: (600-800) $22-$58; (800 and up) $56-$89; packer bulls, (800 and up) $51-$108.
