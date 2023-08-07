CUERO
August 4
Cattle on hand: 1,535
There were 145 cows and 20 bulls. The packer market was once again stronger this week. The calf market was once again fully steady to higher than last week. The demand was strong, and it was an active market across the board.
Packer bulls: All weights, $100-$130.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $91-$110; poor and weak, $30-$50.
Palpated: 13 bred: $107-$166; pairs, 1: $1,550
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $256-$280; (250-299) $265-$304; (300-350) $268-$312; (350-400) $240-$280; (400-450) $245-$300; (450-500) $232-$260; (500-550) $234-$270; (550-600) $232-$265; (600-700) $220-$252; (700-800) $206-$232.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $270-$302; (250-300) $267-$316; (300-350) $250-$302; (350-400) $258-$310; (400-450) $238-$288; (450-500) $230-$268; (500-550) $229-$256; (550-600) $217-$252; (600-700) $205-$219; (over 700) $179-$216.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $229-$255; (200-250) $207-$250; (250-300) $235-$298; (300-350) $226-$292; (350-400) $219-$258; (400-450) $212-$239; (450-500) $208-$240; (500-550) $209-$275; (550-600) $203-$235; (600-700) $191-$265; (over 700) $167-$228.
GONZALES
August 5
Receipts: 1,640
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady to $2-$3 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows sold steady and bulls sold steady to $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $315-$320; (300-400) $282-$300 (400-500) $277-$280; (500-600) $245-$267; (600-700) $222-$235; (700-800) $217-$221.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$185.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $265-$285; (300-400) $255-$257; (400-500) $235-$241; (500-600) $221-$228; and (600-700) $197-$215.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $84-$97; cutters, $102-$119; canners, $52-$77; high yielding fat cows, $91-$104.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $121-$126; light weights and medium quality bulls, $100-$118.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,700.
Pairs: $1,100-$1,800.