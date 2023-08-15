BEEVILLE
Aug. 11
Cattle on hand: 291
Sheep and goats: 7
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/steady
Steers: (200-300) $200-$270 (300-400) $200-$275; (400-500) $200-$260; (500-600) $191-$235; (600-700) $178-$220; and (700-800) $164-$200.
Heifers: (200-300) $165-$250; (300-400) $190-$240; (400-500) $156-$215; (500-600) $180-$225; (600-700) $169-$225; and (700-800) $131-$180.
Slaughter cows: $40-$110; slaughter bulls, $100-$125;stocker cows, $68-$130; pairs, $750-$1,450.
CUERO
Aug. 11
Cattle on hand: 1,831
There were 259 cows and 29 bulls. The packer market was once again strong. The calf market was once again steady. The demand was strong, and it was an active market across the board.
Packer bulls: All weights, $108-$125.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $94-$112; poor and weak, $35-$60.
Palpated: 19 bred: $1,200-$1,425; pairs, 8: $1,225-$1,800.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $261-$280; (250-299) $262-$300; (300-350) $238-$312; (350-400) $248-$308; (400-450) $230-$266; (450-500) $236-$274; (500-550) $230-$285; (550-600) $224-$264; (600-700) $214-$246; (700-800) $208-$226.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $257-$304; (250-300) $267-$320; (300-350) $269-$326; (350-400) $245-$318; (400-450) $236-$292; (450-500) $232-$254; (500-550) $225-$260; (550-600) $214-$250; (600-700) $207-$225; (over 700) $170-$210.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $267-$302; (200-250) $234-$255; (250-300) $233-$260; (300-350) $235-$316; (350-400) $217-$264; (400-450) $216-$270; (450-500) $213-$295; (500-550) $210-$265; (550-600) $209-$255; (600-700) $201-$231; (over 700) $191-$207.
GONZALES
Aug. 12
Receipts: 1,487
Compared to our last sale: Number 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady to active. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows sold steady & bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $335-$340; (300-400) $302-$315 (400-500) $277-$290; (500-600) $235-$267; (600-700) $225-$230; (700-800) $217-$221.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$185.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $275-$285; (300-400) $259-$265; (400-500) $235-$245; (500-600) $221-$228; and (600-700) $200-$215.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $84-$97; cutters, $102-$110; canners, $52-$77; high yielding fat cows, $91-$103.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $121-$124; light weights and medium quality bulls, $100-$118.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,700.
Pairs, $1,100-$1,800.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 5
Cattle on hand: 668
Steer and heifer markets were steady to $3 to $5 higher on some classes.
Packer cows and bulls remained steady.
Steers: (200-300) $245-300; (300-400) $225-$290; (400-500) $237-$280; (500-600) $216-$255; (600-700) $207-$232; (700 and up) $195-$226.
Heifers: (200-300) $200-$290; (300-400) $245-$280; (400-500) $221-$260; (500-600) $212-$265; (600-700) $195-$230; (700 and up) $170-$200.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $725-$1,325; Packer cows: No. 1 $95-$113, No. 2 $60-$94, and Bulls $92-$128.
Goats and other (per head): 171 on hand
Kid goats:(price per head) (25-50) $75-115; (50-100) $85-$100. Nannies: $110-$225. Billies: $150-$225. Sheep: $75-$135. Lambs: $100-$150. Rams: $120-$225; weathers, $250-$425.