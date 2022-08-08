BEEVILLE
Aug. 5
Cattle on hand: 546
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $154-$225; (300-400) $141-$195; (400-500) $136-$184; (500-600) $122-$166 (600-700) $118-$148; and (700-800) $110-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $132-$185; (300-400) $131-$173; (400-500) $126-$180; (500-600) $122-$165; (600-700) $111-$142; and (700-800) $86-$115.
Slaughter cows: $31-$81; slaughter bulls, $37-$104; stocker cows, $86-$99; pairs, $730-$1,000.
CUERO
Aug. 5
Cattle on hand: 2,192
Had 316 cows and 21 bulls Friday. Despite the large number on hand, the packer market continued to climb higher. Top packer cows were up $6/cwt while bulls topped out $7/cwt higher at $106/cwt.
The calf market was very active with new highs on all the lighter weight calves and fully steady on the mid and heavy weights. Overall the calves were worth almost $9 per head on 7 more pounds of weight compared to last week’s strong up market. It was another good day to be selling.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$106.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$84; light and weak, $20-$53.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $184-$217.50; (250-299) $173-$220; (300-350) $167-$214; (350-400) $157-$194; (400-450) $160-$184; (450-500) $161-$183; (500-550) $154-$175; (550-600) $150-$165; (600-700) $141-$159; (700-800) $140-$147.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $164-$225; (250-300) $180-$222; (300-350) $164-$220; (350-400) $152-$200; (400-450) $159-$198; (450-500) $156-$178; (500-600) $150-$170; (550-600) $146-$161; (600-700) $141-$155; (over 700) $141-$153.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $126-$180; (200-250) $151-$220; (250-300) $159-$202; (300-350) $152-$188; (350-400) $151-$180; (400-450) $146-$187; (450-500) $148-$177; (500-550) $145-$171; (550-600) $141-$154; (600-700) $128-$156; (over 700) $121-$149.
GONZALES
Aug. 6
Receipts: 2,176 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold very active. Less quality calves and yearlings sold weaker. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $215-$220; (300-400) $205-$210; (400-500) $180-$189; (500-600) $163-$172; (600-700) $154-$160; (700-800) $145-$150.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $175-$185; (300-400) $165-$170; (400-500) $162-$158; (500-600) $151-$155; and (600-700) $134-$145.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $57-$67; cutters, $71-$87; canners, $34-$51; high yielding fat cows, $71-$83.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $94-$106; light weights and medium quality bulls, $84-$92. Stocker cows, $600-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 6
Cattle on hand: 985
Market was stronger on quality calves. Packer cows were steady, better.
Steers: (200-300) $173-$220; (300-400) $170-$220; (400-500) $170-$210; (500-600) $165-$185; (600-700) $152-$172; (700 and up) $125-$145.
Heifers: (200-300) $145-$180; (300-400) $155-$180; (400-500) $152-$185; (500-600) $140-$170; (600-700) $130-$160; (700 and up) $105-$133.
Long bull yearling: $115-$135; Long heifer yearling: $90-$110.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $825-$1,200, Pairs $950-$1,150; Packer cows: No. 1 $72-$84, No. 2 $52-$65, and Bulls $88-$110.
Goats and other (per head): 187 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $90-$135; (50-100) $145-$330. Nannies: $140-$200. Billies: $215-$250. Sheep: $130-$215. Lambs: $85-$140. Rams: $250-$350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.