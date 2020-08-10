BEEVILLE
Aug. 7
Cattle on hand: 691
Sheep and goats: 3
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $124-$185; (300-400) $123-$178; (400-500) $100-$159; (500-600) $107-$150; (600-700) $101-$136; and (700-800) $93-$124.
Heifers: (200-300) $95-$132; (300-400) $110-$155; (400-500) $98-$140; (500-600) $99-$130; (600-700) $95-$126; and (700-800) $89-$111.
Slaughter cows: $39-$68; slaughter bulls, $48-$89; stocker cows, $57-$69; bred cows, $525-$935; pairs, $750-$1,175.
CUERO
Aug. 7
Cattle on hand: 1,406
Had 158 cows and 13 bulls. The packer market held on to the gains of last week as qualities sold well for what they were.
The calf market was once again higher by over $3. It was again a very active and strong market across the board. Some tops were up as much as $20 in weights from 250-550 pounds.
Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$95.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $40-$71; light and weak, $25-$39.
Palpated: 8 bred cows: $70-$78; pairs (four): $600-$1,100.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $170; (200-249) $182-$200; (250-299) $166-$184; (300-350) $172-$184; (350-400) $163-$182; (400-450) $150-$188; (450-500) $133-$174; (500-550) $135-$152; (550-600) $133-$146; (600-700) $126-$143; (700-800) $119-$134.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $187-$232.50; (250-300) $165-$198; (300-350) $157-$185; (350-400) $143-$184; (400-450) $148-$183; (450-500) $146-$176; (500-550) $135-$166; (550-600) $134-$148; (600-700) $123-$136; (over 700) $112-$124.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $218-$245; (200-250) $156-$172; (250-300) $152-$227.50; (300-350) $139-$175; (350-400) $130-$175; (400-450) $130-$151; (450-500) $130-$170; (500-550) $129-$178; (550-600) $120-$160; (600-700) $121-$184; (over 700) $101-$185.
GONZALES
Aug. 8
Receipts: 1,478 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $3 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $177-$240; (300-400) $170-$175; (400-500) $152-$167; (500-600) $145-$148; (600-700) $135-$140; (700-800) $121-$131.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $158-$175; (300-400) $145-$152; (400-500) $132-$140; (500-600) $125-$129; and (600-700) $115-$120.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $47-$58; cutters, $59-$65; canners, $30-$45; low yielding fat cows, $60-$68.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $89-$94; light weights and medium quality bulls, $75-$86. Stocker cows, $525-$850. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 8
Cattle on hand: 634
Market was strong on calves. Packers were stout as well.
Steers: (200-300) $145-$185; (300-400) $145-$175; (400-500) $138-$178; (500-600) $132-$150; (600-700) $125-$144; (700 and up) $115-$136.
Heifers: (200-300) $145-$165; (300-400) $125-$150; (400-500) $122-$150; (500-600) $125-$150; (600-700) $110-$138; (700 and up) $90-$122.
Long bull yearling: $105-$122. Long heifer yearling: $85-$110.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $775-$1,050; Packer cows: No. 1 $62-$81, No. 2 $45-$57, and Bulls $78-$88.
Goats and other (per head): 130 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $90-$140; (50-100) $155-$295. Nannies: $145-$230. Billies: $220-$295. Sheep: $100-$165. Lambs: $75-$130. Rams: $175-$300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.