BEEVILLE
Aug. 9
Cattle on hand: 663
Sheep and goats: 19; horses: 4
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $93-$155; (300-400) $101-$167; (400-500) $114-$145; (500-600) $100-$139; (600-700) $100-$132; and (700-800) $91-$136.
Heifers: (200-300) $112-$165; (300-400) $98-$155; (400-500) $98-$175; (500-600) $101-$172; (600-700) $91-$125; and (700-800) $84-$114.
Slaughter cows: $40-$65; slaughter bulls, $50-$84; stocker cows, $55-$85; bred cows, $800-$1,225; pairs, $1,175-$1,275; horses, $350-$560.
CUERO
Aug. 16
Cattle on hand: 850
Had 86 cows and 12 bulls. The packer market showed to be higher, gaining back the drop from last week. With such a short supply here, demand was strong and what was here sold well.
The calf market is fairly steady this week. After the major drop in the market earlier this week due to the fire at the packing plant in Kansas, the market has started rebounding. With that being said, the No. 1 quality calves are holding strong and steady with last week. The plainer type calves are hurting the most, especially bull calves, on average are showing to be about $2 to $4 cheaper.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$89.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$68; light and weak, $28-$49.
Palpated: 18 bred cows: $40-$73; pairs (seven): $550 and $1,000.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $150; (300-350) $120; (350-400) $143-$174; (400-450) $145-$174; (450-500) $137-$146; (500-550) $133-$141; (550-600) $135-$141; (600-700) $129-$139; (700-800) $124-$132.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $171-$225; (250-300) $156-$180; (300-350) $136-$170; (350-400) $148-$182; (400-450) $122-$155; (450-500) $132-$150; (500-600) $125-$137; (550-600) $125-$138; (600-700) $118-$139; (over 700) $103-$118.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $167-$212.50; (200-250) $144-$164; (250-300) $133-$151; (300-350) $137-$205; (350-400) $127-$143; (400-450) $124-$139; (450-500) $123-$144; (500-550) $120-$134; (550-600) $120-$135; (600-700) $114-$127; (over 700) $107-$116.
EDNA
Aug. 12
Receipts: 579
Steers: (200-300) $139-$198; (300-400) $137-$168; (400-500) $124-$134; (500-600) $116-$134; (600-700) $112-$127; and (700 and up) $100-$121.
Heifers: (200-300) $124-$208; (300-400) $127-$147; (400-500) $117-$131; (500-600) $117-$142; (600-700) $108-$124; (700 and up) $86-$110.
Stocker cows, $600-$975; pairs, $800-$1,225.
Packer cows: (600-800) $26-$50; and (800 and up) $51-$64. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $53-$87.
EL CAMPO
Aug. 13
Receipts: 470
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $5 lower. Cows and bulls were steady.
Steers: (under 200) $200-$250; (200-300) $156-$173; (300-400) $146-$165; (400-500) $129-$156; (500-600) $124-$138; (over 600) $113-$130.
Heifers: (under 200) $165-$240; (200-300) $134-$190; (300-400) $133-$150; (400-500) $121-$143; (500-600) $115-$129; (over 600) $109-$121.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $60-$66; lower dressing, $40-$52; thin, $30-$37.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $75-$82; low dressing, $65-$75.
Replacement cows: bred, $70-$85; pairs, $1,300-$1,350.
GONZALES
Aug. 10
Receipts: 1,216 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $1 to $2 cheaper. Less quality and plainer calves and yearlings sold mostly cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 cheaper.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $165-$185; (300-400) $148-$160; (400-500) $141-$147; (500-600) $135-$140; (600-700) $129-$138; (700-800) $121-$128.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $144-$165; (300-400) $140-$143; (400-500) $132-$138; (500-600) $122-$132; and (600-700) $115-$120.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$54; cutters, $57-$61; canners, $34-$42; low yielding fat cows, $53-$58.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $80-$87; light weights and medium quality bulls, $74-$78. Stocker cows, $600-$1,000. Pairs, $750-$1,600.
HALLETTSVILLE
Aug. 13
Cattle on Hand: 1,762
Week ago: 2,112; Year ago: 1,688
Compared to last week: Not a good day for the calf market. Better quality classes of calves sold $6 to $10 lower in the heavier weights and steady to $4 lower in the lighter weights. No. 2 and plain classes were harder hit. Limit down futures markets and slower fat market caused major problems.
Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $1 higher on about 200 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $52-$69; utility and fat cows, $50-$61; light weight canner cows, $40-$50; poor and weak cows, $30-$40.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $82-$89; utility and cutter bulls, $74-$84; light weight canner bulls, $68-$75.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$210; (200-300) $155-$182.50; (300-400) $140-$177.50; (400-500) $128-$167.50; (500-600) $118-$142; (600-700) $115-$130; (700-800) $110-$124.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $145-$190; (200-300) $130-$152; (300-400) $128-$148; (400-500) $118-$140; (500-600) $112-$126; (600-700) $105-$118; (700-800) $90-$115.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $160-$225.
Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: good $825-$1,075; medium $675-$825; cows and calf pairs: medium $825-$975.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 10
Cattle on hand: 540
Market was softer on all calves. Packers stout.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$185; (300-400) $150-$170; (400-500) $145-$162; (500-600) $135-$148; (600-700) $125-$135; (700 and up) $115-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$160; (300-400) $130-$145; (400-500) $135-$140; (500-600) $125-$140; (600-700) $115-$125; (700 and up) $110-$125.
Long bull yearling, $105-$125; long heifer yearling, $95-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,050, Pairs $1,000-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $58-$73, No. 2 $43-$55, and Bulls $76-$84.
Goats and other (per head): 162 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$110; (50-100) $145-$280. Nannies: $130-$200. Billies: $185-$325. Sheep: $95-$240. Lambs: $80-$145. Rams: $150-$225.
KARNES COUNTY
Aug. 15
Cattle on hand: 045. Market softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $154-$192.50; (300-400) $141-$165; (400-500) $138-$156; (500-600) $119-$134; (600-700) $119-$127; (700-800) $110-$125.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $136-$146; (300-400) $141-$179; (400-500) $129-$155; (500-600) $112-$134; (600-700) $109-$117; (700-800) $101-$108.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $675-$750; plain, $550-$675; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,300-$1,425; plain, $1,025-$1,200.
Packer cows: High $60-$64; medium $51-$56; low, $39-$45.
Packer bulls: High $87-$90; medium $77-$80.
NIXON
Aug. 12
Volume: 947; cows: 144; bulls: 18
Steers: (200-300) $141-$195; (300-400) $120-$171; (400-500) $116-$164; (500-600) $110-$137; (600-700) $103-$132; (700-800) $98-$120.
Heifers: (200-300) $129-$180; (300-400) $109-$1449; (400-500) $103-$136; (500-600) $97-$127; (600-700) $98-$116; (700-800) $93-$111.
Slaughter cows: $25-$66; slaughter bulls, $62-$88; stocker cows, $700-$1,100; pairs, $400-$1,350.
WHARTON
Aug. 14
Receipts: 636
Steers: (200-300) $130-$182; (300-400) $138-$169; (400-500) $137-$157; (500-600) $132-$146; (600-700) $117-$140; (700 and up) $102-$129.
Heifers: (200-300) $122-$158; (300-400) $130-$147; (400-500) $124-$142; (500-600) $119-$137; (600-700) $110-$125; (700 and up) $103-$115.
Stocker cows, $500-$950; pairs, $700-$1,075.
Packer cows: (600-800) $32-$49; (800 and up) $50-$64; packer bulls, (800 and up) $62-$84.
