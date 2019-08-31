BEEVILLE
Aug. 23
Cattle on hand: 438
Sheep and goats: 15; horses: 5
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/lower.
Steers: (200-300) $129-$169; (300-400) $97-$165; (400-500) $100-$154; (500-600) $89-$135; (600-700) $82-$130; and (700-800) $78-$117.
Heifers: (200-300) $89-$130; (300-400) $78-$130; (400-500) $88-$143; (500-600) $96-$123; (600-700) $87-$120; and (700-800) $79-$106.
Slaughter cows: $40-$65; slaughter bulls, $50-$81; stocker cows, $67-$94; horses, $275-$600.
CUERO
Aug. 30
Cattle on hand: 943
There were 133 cows and 15 bulls. The packer market continues to be strong this as numbers are low and demand good.
The calf market was under a lot of down pressure on the plainer or in between types of calves. The better end of the calves were holding up well being off only $1-$2 but rest were off as much as $5/cwt especially bull calves. Keep in mind that $1/cwt is less than 1% of prices over $100/cwt. Declining live cattle prices as well as seasonally larger numbers and continued concerns on packing capacity have all weighed on the market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$88.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$66; light and weak, $34-$49.
Palpated: 13 bred cows: $70-$85; pairs (four): $1,150 and $1,200.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) none; (200-249) $136-$160; (250-299) none; (300-350) none; (350-400) none; (400-450) none; (450-500) $123-$143; (500-550) $119-$142.50; (550-600) $127-$138; (600-700) $117-$134; (700-800) $115-$130.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $153-$217; (250-300) $1502-$168; (300-350) $158-$181; (350-400) $147-$170; (400-450) $150-$180; (450-500) $143-$171; (500-600) $132-$153; (550-600) $130-$144; (600-700) $129-$139; (over 700) $118-$136.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $121-$190; (250-300) $153-$188; (300-350) $143-$1854; (350-400) $141-$184; (400-450) $128-$154; (450-500) $118-$143; (500-550) $117-$125; (550-600) $114-$129; (600-700) $111-$129; (over 700) $103-$121.
EDNA
Aug. 26
Receipts: 624
Steers: (200-300) $156-$192; (300-400) $140-$184; (400-500) $136-$170; (500-600) $125-$146; (600-700) $125-$138; and (700 and up) $107-$133.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$200; (300-400) $126-$145; (400-500) $126-$166; (500-600) $104-$135; (600-700) $105-$129; (700 and up) $82-$114.
Packer cows: (600-800) $36-$50; and (800 and up) $51-$65. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $52-$85.
EL CAMPO
Aug. 27
Receipts: 318
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 higher. Cows and bulls were steady to $1 lower.
Steers: (under 200) $180-$230; (200-300) $160-$179; (300-400) $154-$172; (400-500) $136-$170; (500-600) $129-$140; (over 600) $125-$136.
Heifers: (under 200) $170-$220; (200-300) $144-$156; (300-400) $138-$165; (400-500) $162-$143; (500-600) $119-$136; (over 600) $130-$125.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $58-$63; lower dressing, $42-$50; thin, $30-$35.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $75-$80; low dressing, $70-$76.
GONZALES
Aug. 24
Receipts: 924 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality and plainer calves and yearlings sold $4 to $5 lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $175-$85; (300-400) $165-$170; (400-500) $133-$150; (500-600) $124-$130; (600-700) $120-$123; (700-800) $116-$121.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $125-$130; (400-500) $122-$124; (500-600) $116-$120; and (600-700) $108-$116.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$54; cutters, $57-$62; canners, $34-$42; low yielding fat cows, $53-$58.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $80-$84; light weights and medium quality bulls, $74-$78. Stocker cows, $600-$1,000. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
HALLETTSVILLE
Aug. 27
Cattle on Hand: 2,265
Week ago: 1,347; Year ago: 2,252
Compared to last week: the market this week was fully steady on all classes of No. 1 quality calves. Demands very good overall. No. 2 and plainer kinds remain discounted. Packer cows and pairs sold fully steady on approximately 225 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $51-$67; utility and fat cows, $50-$67; light weight canner cows, $40-$51.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $82-$90; utility and cutter bulls, $74-$84; light weight canner bulls, $68-$75.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $165-$195; (200-300) $155-$195; (300-400) $140-$195; (400-500) $125-$182.50; (500-600) $118-$152.50; (600-700) $112-$137.50;(700-800) $110-$130.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $145-$190; (200-300) $135-$157.50; (300-400) $125-$146; (400-500) $118-$137; (500-600) $115-$136; (600-700) $108-$130; (700-800) $100-$124.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $160-$210.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 24
Cattle on hand: 528
Market was steady on all calves. Packers stout.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$205; (300-400) $150-$180; (400-500) $140-$175; (500-600) $130-$142; (600-700) $122-$130; (700 and up) $115-$128.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$155; (300-400) $130-$152; (400-500) $135-$145; (500-600) $122-$135; (600-700) $115-$120; (700 and up) $105-$115.
Long bull yearling: $105-$125. Long heifer yearling: $96-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $775-$950, Pairs $1,050-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $56-$69, No. 2 $45-$52, and Bulls $75-$85.
Goats and other (per head): 110 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$110; (50-100) $145-$280. Nannies: $130-$225. Billies: $185-$325. Sheep: $115-$175. Lambs: $80-$145. Rams: $150-$225.
KARNES COUNTY
Aug. 29
Cattle on hand: 668. Market steady compared to last week. Packers softer.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $156-$185; (300-400) $146-$192; (400-500) $132-$161; (500-600) $121-$140; (600-700) $117-$132; (700-800) $114-$124.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $142-$167.50; (300-400) $142-$181; (400-500) $129-$160; (500-600) $119-$145; (600-700) $110-$127; (700-800) $103-$121.
Packer cows: High $58-$63; medium $47-$52; low, $38-$41.
Packer bulls: High $83-$87; medium $74-$77.
NIXON
Aug. 26
Volume: 1,054; cows: 194; bulls: 14
Steers: (200-300) $132-$192; (300-400) $134-$193; (400-500) $122-$170; (500-600) $111-$153; (600-700) $108-$135; (700-800) $105-$127.
Heifers: (200-300) $113-$139; (300-400) $118-$153; (400-500) $110-$190; (500-600) $104-$125; (600-700) $102-$118; (700-800) $95-$111.
Slaughter cows: $25-$69; slaughter bulls, $64-$90; stocker cows, $700-$1,000; pairs, $300-$1,750.
WHARTON
Aug. 28
Receipts: 874
Steers: (200-300) $151-$226; (300-400) $144-$204; (400-500) $133-$202; (500-600) $126-$144; (600-700) $144-$134; (700 and up) $104-$128.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$195; (300-400) $127-$150; (400-500) $122-$144; (500-600) $114-$141; (600-700) $111-$134; (700 and up) $93-$120.
Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$43; (800 and up) $44-$57; packer bulls, (800 and up) $50-$82.
