BEEVILLE
Aug. 16
Cattle on hand: 284
Sheep and goats: 4; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/softer.
Steers: (200-300) $120-$174; (300-400) $113-$165; (400-500) $119-$139; (500-600) $101-$133; (600-700) $95-$126; and (700-800) $91-$118.
Heifers: (200-300) $112-$160; (300-400) $110-$150; (400-500) $100-$137; (500-600) $91-$127; (600-700) $87-$116; and (700-800) $87-$106.
Slaughter cows: $40-$63; slaughter bulls, $67-$86; stocker cows, $63-$85; bred cows, $500-$700.
CUERO
Aug. 23
Cattle on hand: 1,358
Had 157 cows and 17 bulls. Once again the packer market continues to remain strong this far into the market year. Numbers are low and demand strong. Top packer bull was $2 higher than last week’s top bull.
The calf market was mixed with No. 1 good young steers steady. Crossbred bull calves were off $2 to $3 under 500 pounds. Otherwise most classes were off $1 to $2. Bull calves continue to be discounted as much as $3 to $4 above 500 pounds. Age is hurting bigger heifers and bull calves as well resulting in an overall lower market as drought concerns are beginning to weigh on the market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$91.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$66; light and weak, $34-$49.
Palpated: 50 bred cows: $75-$90; pairs (two): $1,150.
Steer calves: (average-high) (450-500) $121-$151; (500-550) $129-$140; (550-600) $129-$141; (600-700) $124-$137; (700-800) $121-$130.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $136-$172; (250-300) $159-$196; (300-350) $141-$190; (350-400) $110-$173; (400-450) $125-$168; (450-500) $127-$145; (500-600) $119-$137; (550-600) $110-$135; (600-700) $112-$125; (over 700) $109-$118.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $191-$212.50; (250-300) $139-$146; (300-350) $129-$144; (350-400) $133-$149; (400-450) $121-$144; (450-500) $119-$134; (500-550) $116-$150; (550-600) $119-$127; (600-700) $108-$142; (over 700) $100-$142.
EDNA
Aug. 19
Receipts: 392
Steers: (200-300) $142-$182; (300-400) $137-$161; (400-500) $138-$156; (500-600) $122-$145; (600-700) $118-$137; and (700 and up) $99-$120.
Heifers: (200-300) $154-$192; (300-400) $136-$168; (400-500) $130-$152; (500-600) $121-$144; (600-700) $111-$135; (700 and up) $95-$112.
Stocker cows, $600-$800; pairs, $700-$950.
Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$47; and (800 and up) $48-$60. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $51-$77.
EL CAMPO
Aug. 20
Receipts: 365
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher. Cows and bulls were steady to $1 lower.
Steers: (under 200) $188-$245; (200-300) $152-$181; (300-400) $142-$175; (400-500) $139-$170; (500-600) $128-$142; (over 600) $121-$137.
Heifers: (under 200) $176-$232; (200-300) $133-$168; (300-400) $134-$163; (400-500) $129-$144; (500-600) $120-$133; (over 600) $112-$129.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $59-$65; lower dressing, $42-$52; thin, $30-$36.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $75-$82; low dressing, $64-$74.
Replacement cows: Bred, $800-$925.
GONZALES
Aug. 17
Receipts: 816 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $2 to $3 cheaper. Less quality and plainer calves and yearlings sold cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 cheaper.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $175-$185; (300-400) $168-$173; (400-500) $145-$155; (500-600) $124-$136; (600-700) $118-$122; (700-800) $116-$120.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $136-$165; (300-400) $133-$135; (400-500) $125-$132; (500-600) $120-$123; and (600-700) $115-$118.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$54; cutters, $57-$62; canners, $34-$42; low yielding fat cows, $53-$58.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $80-$84; light weights and medium quality bulls, $74-$78. Stocker cows, $600-$1,000. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
HALLETTSVILLE
Aug. 20
Cattle on Hand: 1,347
Week ago: 1,762; Year ago: 2,491
Compared to last week: The calf market was much stronger regaining almost all of last week’s losses. The better kinds sold very strong and fully steady with two weeks ago. No. 2 and plainer types were better but still harder to move.
Packer cows and bulls sold fully steady on about 150 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $52-$68; utility and fat cows, $50-$62; light weight canner cows, $40-$50; poor and weak cows, $30-$40.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $82-$89; utility and cutter bulls, $74-$84; light weight canner bulls, $68-$75.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$240; (200-300) $155-$187.50; (300-400) $140-$187.50; (400-500) $126-$177.50; (500-600) $124-$157.50; (600-700) $118-$138; (700-800) $110-$132.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$215; (200-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $128-$148; (400-500) $122-$145; (500-600) $118-$136; (600-700) $112-$130; (700-800) $105-$122.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $160-$195.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 17
Cattle on hand: 414
Market was steady on all calves. Packers stout.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$185; (300-400) $150-$170; (400-500) $142-$160; (500-600) $130-$148; (600-700) $122-$135; (700 and up) $115-$128.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$155; (300-400) $125-$152; (400-500) $128-$145; (500-600) $120-$135; (600-700) $115-$122; (700 and up) $105-$115.
Long bull yearling, $105-$125; long heifer yearling, $95-$115.
Packer cows: No. 1 $58-$73, No. 2 $43-$55, and Bulls $76-$84.
Goats and other (per head): 115 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$110; (50-100) $145-$280. Nannies: $130-$225. Billies: $185-$325. Sheep: $115-$175. Lambs: $80-$145. Rams: $150-$225.
KARNES COUNTY
Aug. 22
Cattle on hand: 589. Market stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $144-$187.50; (300-400) $149-$176; (400-500) $133-$171; (500-600) $127-$145; (600-700) $119-$135; (700-800) $108-$129.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $138-$150; (300-400) $142-$179; (400-500) $130-$162.50; (500-600) $121-$145; (600-700) $112-$155; (700-800) $107-$125.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $750-$835.
Packer cows: High $61-$65; medium $51-$56; low, $29-$45.
Packer bulls: High $80-$85; medium $74-$77.
NIXON
Aug. 19
Volume: 730; cows: 73; bulls: 12
Steers: (200-300) $146-$190; (300-400) $138-$177; (400-500) $129-$174; (500-600) $118-$149; (600-700) $110-$137; (700-800) $109-$134.
Heifers: (200-300) $128-$163; (300-400) $124-$162; (400-500) $120-$230; (500-600) $110-$180; (600-700) $104-$129; (700-800) $100-$117.
Slaughter cows: $30-$67; slaughter bulls, $70-$91; stocker cows, $650-$1,000; pairs, $2,950.
WHARTON
Aug. 21
Receipts: 943
Steers: (200-300) $145-$222; (300-400) $143-$194; (400-500) $131-$188; (500-600) $119-$151; (600-700) $112-$135; (700 and up) $96-$121.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$220; (300-400) $125-$158; (400-500) $121-$150; (500-600) $114-$135; (600-700) $102-$123; (700 and up) $81-$116.
Stocker cows: $400-$800; pairs, $700-$900.
Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$46; (800 and up) $47-$60; packer bulls, (800 and up) $55-$82.
