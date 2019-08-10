BEEVILLE
Aug 2
Cattle on hand: 342
Sheep and goats: 44; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $144-$195; (300-400) $106-$165; (400-500) $118-$152; (500-600) $105-$144; (600-700) $103-$131; and (700-800) $100-$124.
Heifers: (200-300) $102-$225; (300-400) $100-$255; (400-500) $102-$142; (500-600) $100-$136; (600-700) $93-$123; and (700-800) $84-$111.
Slaughter cows: $40-$58; slaughter bulls, $70-$78; stocker cows, $50-$65; bred cows, $400-$675; pairs, $800-$1,050.
CUERO
Aug. 9
Cattle on hand: 1,440
Had 174 cows and 25 bulls. The packer market was a bit weaker Friday due to higher numbers coming to market all week. The heat and lack of rain is definitely not helping. The tops on both cows and bulls were off $5.
The calf market is fairly steady with last week. Some classes are showing to be $2 to $3 cheaper especially on the lower quality calves, but overall the market is solid and demand remains strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $68-$84.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$65; light and weak, $28-$49.
Palpated: 13 bred cows: $40-$58; pairs (seven): $650-$1,100.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $180; (300-350) $152-$162; (350-400) $128-$149; (400-450) $148-$175; (450-500) $140-$154; (500-550) $128-$139; (550-600) $136-$142; (600-700) $129-$139; (700-800) $128-$130.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $126; (250-300) $116; (300-350) $135-$165; (350-400) $138-$144; (400-450) $140-$161; (450-500) $130-$154; (500-600) $134-$150; (550-600) $127-$132; (600-700) $115-$138; (over 700) $107-$123.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $145; (200-250) $149-$178; (250-300) $140-$180; (300-350) $134-$146; (350-400) $129-$159; (400-450) $128-$145; (450-500) $129-$135; (500-550) $126-$131; (550-600) $123-$128; (600-700) $122-$131; (over 700) $112-$126.
EDNA
Aug. 5
Receipts: 467
Steers: (200-300) $150-$192; (300-400) $142-$176; (400-500) $138-$154; (500-600) $131-$150; (600-700) $128-$141; and (700 and up) $105-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $139-$194; (300-400) $134-$154; (400-500) $123-$138; (500-600) $123-$142; (600-700) $115-$137; (700 and up) $101-$115.
Stocker cows, $700-$875.
Packer cows: (600-800) $28-$49; and (800 and up) $50-$62. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $55-$86.
EL CAMPO
Aug. 6
Receipts: 485
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 lower. Cows and bulls were steady to $2 lower.
Steers: (under 200) $189-$225; (200-300) $153-$180; (300-400) $150-$173; (400-500) $142-$162; (500-600) $135-$152; (over 600) $123-$140.
Heifers: (under 200) $170-$210; (200-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $132-$141; (400-500) $130-$152; (500-600) $125-$145; (over 600) $124-$134.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $57-$64; lower dressing, $30-$42; thin, $20-$30.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $75-$82; low dressing, $65-$74.
GONZALES
Aug. 3
Receipts: 1,352 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $3 cheaper. Less quality and plainer calves and yearlings sold mostly cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 cheaper.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $180-$188; (300-400) $150-$175; (400-500) $141-$147; (500-600) $135-$140; (600-700) $122-$130; (700-800) $117-$120.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $144-$165; (300-400) $140-$143; (400-500) $136-$139; (500-600) $124-$132; and (600-700) $118-$122.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$52; cutters, $57-$65; canners, $34-$42; low yielding fat cows, $52-$58.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $80-$87; light weights and medium quality bulls, $74-$78. Stocker cows, $600-$1,000. Pairs, $750-$1,600.
HALLETTSVILLE
Aug. 6
Cattle on Hand: 2,112
Week ago: 1,718; Year ago: 1,740
Compared to last week: The market this week was steady in a few spots but lower in most. Most weights of heifers sold steady but most of the steer classes were $2 to $4 lower. Plainer kinds remain discounted.
Packer cows and bulls sold $1 lower on about 275 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $51-$68; utility and fat cows, $50-$62; light weight canner cows, $40-$50; poor and weak cows, $32-$40.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $82-$88; utility and cutter bulls, $74-$84; light weight canner bulls, $68-$75.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $170-$230; (200-300) $165-$190; (300-400) $138-$180; (400-500) $135-$167.50; (500-600) $130-$150; (600-700) $118-$140; (700-800) $110-$132.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$210; (200-300) $138-$155; (300-400) $130-$152.50; (400-500) $127-$147.50; (500-600) $122-$134; (600-700) $117-$128; (700-800) $100-$124.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $150-$250.
Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: good $850-$1,100; medium $600-$850; cows and calf pairs: good $950-$1,300; medium $750-$950.
KARNES CITY
Aug. 3
Cattle on hand: 545
Market was stronger on all calves. Packers stout.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$190; (300-400) $150-$180; (400-500) $145-$160; (500-600) $135-$158; (600-700) $128-$138; (700 and up) $120-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$160; (300-400) $140-$155; (400-500) $135-$150; (500-600) $125-$145; (600-700) $125-$135; (700 and up) $110-$135.
Long bull yearling, $95-$125; Long heifer yearling, $100-$118.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,125, Pairs $1,000-$1,150; Packer cows: No. 1 $55-$75, No. 2 $46-$55, and Bulls $75-$82.
Goats and other (per head): 165 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$110; (50-100) $145-$340. Nannies: $130-$200. Billies: $185-$380. Sheep: $80-$195. Lambs: $80-$145. Rams: $130-$285.
KARNES COUNTY
Aug. 8
Cattle on hand: 714. Market softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $163-$191; (300-400) $146-$182; (400-500) $146-$162; (500-600) $134-$147; (600-700) $124-$138; (700-800) $113-$126.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $145-$177.50; (300-400) $137-$161; (400-500) $129-$144; (500-600) $124-$141; (600-700) $110-$126; (700-800) $106-$118.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $750-$910; plain, $550-$675; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,250-$1,350.
Packer cows: High $60-$65; medium $51-$56; low, $39-$45.
Packer bulls: High $84-$87; medium $74-$77.
NIXON
Aug. 5
Volume: 1,288; cows: 122; bulls: 20
Steers: (200-300) $143-$200; (300-400) $144-$192; (400-500) $129-$165; (500-600) $122-$146; (600-700) $117-$138; (700-800) $111-$133.
Heifers: (200-300) $117-$156; (300-400) $122-$153; (400-500) $124-$325; (500-600) $114-$215; (600-700) $109-$150; (700-800) $101-$117.
Slaughter cows: $27-$68; slaughter bulls, $60-$90; stocker cows, $560-$1,000; pairs, $610-$1,025.
WHARTON
Aug. 7
Receipts: 627
Steers: (200-300) $171-$188; (300-400) $121-$170; (400-500) $131-$157; (500-600) $128-$147; (600-700) $121-$138; (700 and up) $99-$133.
Heifers: (200-300) $139-$160; (300-400) $126-$158; (400-500) $121-$140; (500-600) $122-$142; (600-700) $120-$132; (700 and up) $97-$120.
Stocker cows, $600-$1,000.
Packer cows: (600-800) $25-$47; (800 and up) $48-$60; packer bulls, (800 and up) $53-$82.
