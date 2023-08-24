EL CAMPO
Aug. 22
Receipts: 1,837
Steers: (under 200) $235-$295; (200-300) $263-$342; (300-400) $251-$260; (400-500) $237-$245; (500-600) $231-$256 (600-700) $224-$250; (700 and over) $203-239.
Heifers: (under 200) $206-$380; (200-300) $204-$290; (300-400) $217-$290; (400-500) $208-$267; (500-600) $208-$248; (600-700) $200-$235; (700 and over) $185-$216.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $94-$111; lower dressing, $72-$85; thin, $35-$67.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $114-$129; low dressing, $97-$100.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,250-$1,425.
HALLETTSVILLE
Aug. 22
Cattle on Hand: 2,410
Compared to last week: The market was strong and steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady. Demand is strong.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $82-$110; utility and fat cows, $81-$105; light weight canner cows, $55-$80; poor and weak cows, $45-57.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $117-$125; utility and cutter bulls, $105-$120; light weight canner bulls, $94-$108.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $255-$315; (200-300) $254-$335; (300-400) $258-$355; (400-500) $240-$320; (500-600) $225-$265; (600-700) $210-$255; (700-800) $195-$230.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $230-$290; (200-300) $220-$285; (300-400) $225-$280; (400-500) $215-$265; (500-600) $205-$255; (600-700) $190-$225; (700-800) $175-$218.
Stocker cows: (good stocker cows and heifers) $1,200-$1,550; (medium) $975-$1,000; (medium cow and calf pairs) $1,150-$1,600.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $235-$285.
WHARTON
Aug. 16
Receipts: 848
Steers: (200-300) $122-$306; (300-400) $73-$312; (400-500) $108-$276; (500-600) $65-$266; (600-700) $50-$250; (700 and up) $40-$225.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$274; (300-400) $60-$280; (400-500) $62-$254; (500-600) $30-$233; (600-700) $60-$231; (700 and up) $127-$215.
Packer cows: (600-800) $56-$80; (800 and up) $81-$111; packer bulls, (800 and up) $87-$122.