EL CAMPO
August 8
Receipts: 1,413
Steers: (under 200) $269-$310; (200-300) $285-$320; (300-400) $274-$348; (400-500) $244-$318; (500-600) $226-$266 (600-700) $215-$248; (700 and over) $206-236.
Heifers: (under 200) $202-$285; (200-300) $244-$305; (300-400) $235-$310; (400-500) $213-$263; (500-600) $205-$258; (600-700) $199-$238; (700 and over) $200-$219.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $103-$119; lower dressing, $90-$97; thin, $55-$70.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $115-$125; low dressing, $100-$105.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,350-$1,475; Pairs, $1,550-$1,675.
HALLETTSVILLE
August 8
Cattle on Hand: 2,372
Compared to last week: The market was strong and steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $3 higher. Demand is good.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $83-$112; utility and fat cows, $82-$106; light weight canner cows, $58-$83; poor and weak cows, $48-60.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $118-$129; utility and cutter bulls, $107-$121; light weight canner bulls, $98-$110.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $250-$310; (200-300) $245-$325; (300-400) $250-$335; (400-500) $235-$315; (500-600) $225-$270; (600-700) $205-$257.50; (700-800) $190-$230.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $230-$310; (200-300) $215-$300; (300-400) $220-$290; (400-500) $215-$265; (500-600) $205-$252.50; (600-700) $190-$220; (700-800) $175-$218.
Stocker cows: (good stocker cows and heifers) $1,325-$1,575; (medium) $1,025-$1,300; (good cow and calf pairs) $1,700-$2,100; (medium cow and calf pairs) $1,100-$1,500.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $240-$285.
WHARTON
August 2
Receipts: 596
Steers: (200-300) $30-$308; (300-400) $64-$310; (400-500) $164-$260; (500-600) $70-$262; (600-700) $60-$228; (700 and up) $107-$218.
Heifers: (200-300) $80-$254; (300-400) $200-$275; (400-500) $69-$239; (500-600) $61-$229; (600-700) $64-$220; (700 and up) $130-$202.
Packer cows: (600-800) $38-$77; (800 and up) $78-$108; packer bulls, (800 and up) $82-$133.