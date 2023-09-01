EL CAMPO
Aug. 29
Receipts: 1,979
Steers: (under 200) $229-$295; (200-300) $236-$320; (300-400) $245-$315; (400-500) $230-$290; (500-600) $217-$263 (600-700) $219-$248; (700 and over) $184-228.
Heifers: (200-300) $220-$295; (300-400) $201-$275; (400-500) $201-$300; (500-600) $203-$235; (600-700) $191-$230; (700 and over) $155-$226.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $98-$116; lower dressing, $85-$92; thin, $67-$82.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $118-$130; low dressing, $97-$104.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,300-$1,700; pairs, $1,420.
HALLETTSVILLE
Aug. 29
Cattle on Hand: 2,459
Compared to last week: The calf market was mixed. Packer cows and bulls sold steady. Demand is good but a little lower.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $82-$109; utility and fat cows, $81-$106; light weight canner cows, $55-$80; poor and weak cows, $45-57.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $117-$124; utility and cutter bulls, $105-$118; light weight canner bulls, $96-$108.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $250-$300; (200-300) $248-$335; (300-400) $255-$365; (400-500) $240-$300; (500-600) $225-$261; (600-700) $210-$240; (700-800) $195-$227.5.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $230-$290; (200-300) $220-$275; (300-400) $220-$275; (400-500) $210-$265; (500-600) $205-$240; (600-700) $190-$222.5; (700-800) $175-$215.
Stocker cows: (good stocker cows and heifers) $1,250-$1,675; (medium) $975-$1,175; (medium cow and calf pairs) $1,200-$1,500.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $235-$285.
WHARTON
Aug. 23
Receipts: 1,122
Steers: (200-300) $50-$320; (300-400) $50-$314; (400-500) $50-$312; (500-600) $50-$259; (600-700) $81-$250; (700 and up) $40-$225.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$316; (300-400) $100-$300; (400-500) $70-$255; (500-600) $80-$253; (600-700) $110-$245; (700 and up) $50-$223.
Stocker cows: $800-$1,250; stocker pairs: $1,250-$1.550.
Packer cows: (600-800) $43-$78; (800 and up) $79-$106; packer bulls, (800 and up) $81-$126.