BEEVILLE
Dec. 11
Cattle on hand: 600
Sheep and goats: 8; horses: 2
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/good.
Steers: (200-300) $94-$160; (300-400) $96-$151; (400-500) $88-$161; (500-600) $83-$150; (600-700) $87-$126; and (700-800) $80-$118.
Heifers: (200-300) $90-$121; (300-400) $94-$137; (400-500) $88-$132; (500-600) $87-$127; (600-700) $82-$124; and (700-800) $82-$97.
Slaughter cows: $29-$63; slaughter bulls, $56-$96; stocker cows, $44-$74; bred cows, $590-$1,000; pairs, $850-$1,110; horses, $150-$350.
CUERO
Dec. 11
Cattle on hand: 2,082
Had 240 cows and 23 bulls Friday. Once again, the packer market was steady based on the quality on hand. Most of the cows and bulls were in poor condition and hence the prices were lower but not low compared to previous week’s with same qualities.
The calf market was much higher than expected due to lower prices during the week. The market actually had some new highs mainly in the middle weight steers. Overall the market only gave back about $7 of last week’s over $12 gain. Some quality issues hurt the overall averages. Best opinion was the market was steady on the higher quality calves and weaker on plainer types.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$81.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $40-$50; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 17 bred cows: $70-$81. Pairs (one): $1,000.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $133-$191; (350-400) $135-$194; (400-450) $137-$186; (450-500) $127-$166; (500-550) $120-$156; (550-600) $117-$140; (600-700) $114-$125; (700-800) $109-$123.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $132-$180; (250-300) $110-$140; (300-350) $124-$184; (350-400) $139-$196; (400-450) $128-$170; (450-500) $125-$164; (500-600) $116-$158; (550-600) $112-$126; (600-700) $107-$124; (over 700) $99-$114.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $123-$150; (200-250) $126-$140; (250-300) $104-$130; (300-350) $110-$149; (350-400) $114-$143; (400-450) $117-$178; (450-500) $113-$149; (500-550) $108-$132; (550-600) $107-$133; (600-700) $106-$137.50; (over 700) $106-$118.
GONZALES
Dec. 12
Receipts: 1,649 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $2 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $3 to $6 lower. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $4 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $188-$198; (300-400) $180-$185; (400-500) $145-$170; (500-600) $128-$140; (600-700) $120-$125; (700-800) $110-$118.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $135-$150; (300-400) $131-$135; (400-500) $125-$127; (500-600) $113-$120; and (600-700) $108-$110.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $36-$43; cutters, $41-$53; canners, $20-$32; low yielding fat cows, $46-$53.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $73-$76; light weights and medium quality bulls, $64-$72. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Dec. 12
Cattle on hand: 848
Market was steady on better calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$160; (300-400) $145-$175; (400-500) $132-$180; (500-600) $126-$155; (600-700) $120-$130; (700 and up) $115-$120.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$140; (300-400) $120-$150; (400-500) $120-$140; (500-600) $115-$145; (600-700) $112-$135; (700 and up) $90-$110.
Long bull yearling: $95-$115; Long heifer yearling: $86-$100.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $825-$950, Pairs $900-$1,000; Packer cows: No. 1 $44-$56, No. 2 $27-$39, and Bulls $66-$85.
Goats and other (per head): 135 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$155; (50-100) $165-$250. Nannies: $165-$250. Billies: $225-$330. Sheep: $135-$250. Lambs: $110-$155. Rams: $175-$350.
KARNES COUNTY
Dec. 10
Cattle on hand: 913. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $150-$187.50; (300-400) $147-$183; (400-500) $135-$171; (500-600) $117-$152; (600-700) $107-$133; (700-800) $101-$119.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $135-$180; (300-400) $131-$189; (400-500) $123-$151; (500-600) $114-$159; (600-700) $102-$102; (700-800) $97-$105.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $550-$675. Stocker pairs: good, $850-$980.
Packer cows: High $47-$54; medium $38-$42; low, $22-$28.
Packer bulls: High $75-$80; medium $67-$70.
