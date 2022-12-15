EL CAMPO
Dec. 13
Receipts: 2,108
Steers: (under 200) $192-$260; (200-300) $186-$250; (300-400) $185-$265; (400-500) $173-$226; (500-600) $160-$200; (600-700) $151-$183; (700 and over) $145-172.
Heifers: (under 200) $170-$200; (200-300) $170-$227; (300-400) $162-$260; (400-500) $165-$210; (500-600) $150-$200; (600-700) $145-$175; (700 and over) $137-$1.62.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $67-$84; lower dressing, $54-$66; thin, $40-$53.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $87-$102; low dressing, $77-$86.
HALLETTSVILLE
Dec. 13
Cattle on Hand: 1,994
Week ago: 2,596 Year ago: 2,694
Compared to last week: The market ended the year on a very strong note. Heavy weight classes maintained their strength at $3 higher, while light weight classes sold $6 to $15 higher.
Packer cows and bulls sold fully steady on approximately 200 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $55-$75; utility and fat cows, $54-$73; light weight canner cows, $32-$54; poor and weak cows, $15-34.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $98-$105; utility and cutter bulls, $85-$98; light weight canner bulls, $68-$84.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $165-$240; (200-300) $165-$250; (300-400) $162-$255; (400-500) $165-$240; (500-600) $158-$195; (600-700) $146-$175; (700-800) $138-$157.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$215; (200-300) $145-$220; (300-400) $150-$212.50; (400-500) $148-$192.50; (500-600) $140-$177.50; (600-700) $138-$167.50; (700-800) $126-$148.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $145-$220.