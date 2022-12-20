CUERO
Dec. 16
Cattle on hand: 1,486
Had 159 cows and 20 bulls Friday. A good run of cows and bulls sold to another strong market. Market was a little higher from last week.
The calf market was significantly higher since September Average calf was up over $13.
Packer bulls: All weights, $82-$100.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$75; light and weak, $15-$47.
Palpated: 7: $85-$103.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $191-$204; (250-299) $173-$252; (300-350) $194-$254; (350-400) $200-$258; (400-450) $201-$238; (450-500) $178-$220; (500-550) $170-$207; (550-600) $171-$209; (600-700) $144-$168; (700-800) $146-$158.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $126-$228; (250-300) $138-$238; (300-350) $203-$255; (350-400) $187-$248; (400-450) $182-$238; (450-500) $185-$222; (500-600) $176-$214; (550-600) $165-$200; (600-700) $156-$185; (over 700) $136-$163.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $122-$162; (200-250) $129-$188; (250-300) $158-$230; (300-350) $162-$252; (350-400) $163-$250; (400-450) $160-$189; (450-500) $158-$188; (500-550) $157-$180; (550-600) $149-$206; (600-700) $143-$166; (over 700) $129-$160.
GONZALES
Dec. 17
Receipts: 1,309 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Number one choice calves and yearlings sold $7-$10 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2-$3 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $257-$259; (300-400) $225-$245; (400-500) $210-$220; (500-600) $180-$195; (600-700) $167-$176; (700-800) $151-$165.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $200-$217; (300-400) $210-$215; (400-500) $195-$205; (500-600) $168-$186; and (600-700) $148-$161.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $54-$66; cutters, $70-$78; canners, $28-$48; high yielding fat cows, $69-$75.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$113; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$89. Stocker cows, $750-$2,300. Pairs, $850-$1,900.